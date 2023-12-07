Kroger and Soda Health Collaborate to Launch a Smart Benefits Program to Improve Health and Nutrition Security

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

07 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

The program provides access to personalized benefits for food, health products, pharmacy and nutrition services as well as other social care needs

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), and Soda Health, Inc. today announced the launch of a Smart Benefits program, which combines Kroger Health's services with Soda Health's &more platform. This program allows participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits program recipients to receive certain pharmacy, nutrition services and other eligible benefits at The Kroger Co.'s Family of Pharmacies, in addition to purchasing eligible food and over-the-counter health items. The Smart Benefits program is operated and powered by Soda Health, a health tech company working to change the way benefit dollars are used to improve an individual's health and reduce health inequities.

The benefit resources funded by insurance plans are accessed through Soda Health's &more debit card to make it easier to purchase nutritious foods and quality healthcare services at participating retailers. Additionally, the &more debit card can be used to pay for transportation for medical appointments or even personal utility bills.  

"The Smart Benefits program within Soda Health's &more platform will provide more people with the tools, and information they need to make better, healthier choices," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "We know food has such a large impact on health outcomes for our customers and patients. By improving access to healthy, affordable food and other health resources, we are working toward truly changing the way America eats." Powered by Soda Health's technology, the program offers personalized health recommendations, including reminders about health screenings, vaccines, prescription refills, and suggestions for medical supplies such as glucose monitors. 

"Together, Soda Health and Kroger Health are enabling localized and personalized healthcare to customers," said Robby Knight, Co-Founder and CEO of Soda Health. "We chose to collaborate with Kroger Health to share the prominent role that Food as Medicine plays in health care. Through their services including OptUp® and registered dietitians they are working to empower people to make choices that will impact their overall wellbeing."

To learn more about the Smart Benefits program or the &more platform, please email [email protected] or [email protected].

About Kroger Health:
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations.  Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Kroger Co.:
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About Soda Health:
Soda Health, Inc. is a healthcare technology company founded on the promise of reducing health inequity. We provide Smart Benefits that connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We close health equity gaps and lower the cost of healthcare by bridging the gap between the cost of living and living healthier. We partner with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Beyond facilitating transactions, Soda Health understands each individual's needs and connects people to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Guidance

Kroger Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Guidance

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its third quarter 2023 results and updated investors on how Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital ...
Kroger Health Shares Health and Wellness Tips During Cold and Flu Season

Kroger Health Shares Health and Wellness Tips During Cold and Flu Season

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared health and wellness tips from Kroger Health to support patients during cold and flu season and announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.