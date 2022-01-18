Kroger Announces 10 Food Trend Predictions for 2022

Kroger's 2022 Food Trends Report is thoughtfully curated by Kroger's food experts – from Our Brands product developers to culinary specialists. The report contains 10 top trends that will influence consumer food purchases in 2022, while uncovering the "why" behind the trends. Overall, the trends can be broken down into emerging flavors, food item premiumization, and behavior shifts, all of which paint a picture of what consumers are sourcing and the ways in which they are preparing food in 2022. The findings show that consumers continue to have an increased passion for home-prepared meals, an awareness of both their own health and the planet's, and a desire to seek comfort through food, which directly correlates to what will be on shopping lists this year.

"Last year, even as many Americans returned to work and eased back into social gatherings, it became apparent that new habits were formed in 2020 and that they are here to stay – including cooking more at home. Customers are enjoying the convenience, affordability and just plain fun that comes from preparing meals at home," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer. "As at home meals remain a staple, Kroger is proud to provide customers with fresh food options that meet them where they are in the kitchen - whether that's a fresh heat-and-eat meal on a busy school night or a four-course recreation from your favorite restaurant you've missed."

"Unlocking these trends allows us to prepare for the year ahead, adapt our offerings, and innovate within Our Brands to ensure we continue to provide customers exactly what they need and want to delight themselves and their guests in 2022 and beyond," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands. "At-home meals hold major significance for our customers, and we take the importance of supporting these moments very seriously. The Our Brands team is endlessly striving to provide quality items that become the perfect backdrop as customers pridefully serve as they celebrate holidays, birthdays, milestones, anniversaries, and other get-togethers. We're excited to unveil new offerings in the year ahead that will add a wonderful - and tasty - touch to these gatherings."

The latest tastes and freshest trends can be found on Kroger.com and in the aisles where customers shop for Simple Truth®, Kroger's natural, organic and free-from brand; Kroger®, customer favorites that exceed expectations while fitting budgets; and Private Selection®, a collection of culinary creations designed to elevate every occasion.

Kroger's top 10 trends for 2022 can be broken down into three categories: emerging flavors, item premiumization, and behavior shifts. Check out the list below, as well as fresh recommendations for those looking to get a jumpstart on each trend:

Emerging Flavors

1. Umami away! Umami is the taste that just makes things taste...better! Asian cuisine has long understood how ingredients high in umami help elevate other ingredients and round out flavors in a dish, but the umami trend is exploding across new products, multicultural cuisines, traditional cooking, and hybrid mash-ups.

Products to Try:

Private Selection Chile Crisp Condiment



Private Selection Chile Crisp Sauce



Private Selection Premium Truffle Butter



Private Selection Sweet & Spicy Soy Chile Sauce



Simple Truth Plant-Based Korean Style Meatless Meatballs



Kroger Teriyaki Style Cook-in-Bag Pork Tenderloin



Kroger Wild Mushroom Ravioli



Private Selection Sweet & Savory California Tomato Jam

2. "Everything" is … everything. 'Everything' seasoning is the trending flavor for 2022, as consumers top their favorite meals with a savory touch. Be on the lookout for 'everything' inspired foods from the bakery, to dips and even specialty cheeses to follow the trend.

Products to Try:

Simple Truth Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend



Kroger Everything Bagel Sour Cream Dip & Spread



Private Selection Everything Bagel Flavored Bacon



Simple Truth Everything Bagel Seasoned Mashed Avocado



Simple Truth Organic Everything Seasoning Keto Seed Crackers

3. Tastes of tequila. The biggest beverage taste of 2022 follows the umami trend – savory tequila. As consumers continue to host at home, tequila is a shareable spirit that opens the door to experimentation. With tons of mixes to explore and custom cocktails to create, consumers are using tequila as a base to delight guests with diverse palettes.

Products to Try:

Simple Truth Organic Cilantro Lime Jalapeno Margarita Mix



Private Selection Bloody Mary Cocktail Mixer



Simple Truth Organic Ginger Lime Mule Mix



Simple Truth Tropical Turmeric Juice Cocktail



Simple Truth Organic Paletas Caribbean Style Mix Frozen Fruit Bars



Kroger Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice



Big K Pineapple Passion Fruit Soda



Private Selection Strawberry Mango Pineapple Blend Frozen Fruit



Private Selection Tequila Serrano Beef Jerky

4. #TBT flavors. As consumers cook more at home, recipes from their childhood are delivering comfort and joy to people. Think of the nostalgic 90s comeback, but apply it to meals.

Products to Try:

Kroger Deluxe Fluffer Nutter Ice Cream



Kroger Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Cookies



Kroger Mini Pizza Bagels



Kroger Pimento Cheese Spread



Kroger Edible Cookie Dough



Kroger Corn Dogs



Simple Truth Organic Sour Cherry Fruit Chews



Private Selection All Beef Hot Dogs

Item Premiumization

5. PLANeT-based foods. Consumers continue to focus on the health of the planet, not just through plant-based foods, but also by reducing their waste impact with upcycled ingredients and more recyclable packaging. Plant-based foods are now being purchased for indulgence, comfort, and nostalgia, rather than being solely known as the healthier choice for our bodies, while still helping consumers lower their carbon footprint. Customers can also recycle flexible plastic packaging from Kroger Our Brands products through our national partnership with TerraCycle.

Products to Try:

Kroger Egg & Cheddar Croissant with Plant-Based Breakfast Patty



Simple Truth Plant Based Cheesecake, Cupcakes, Mac & Cheese



Simple Truth Plant-Based Baking Mixes made with upcycled Okara Flour Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Brownie (coming soon)



Simple Truth Non-Dairy Cheese Shreds, Slices



Simple Truth-Kipster Carbon Neutral Eggs ( launching in 2023 )

6. Grocery glow up. Cooking at home isn't just about convenience anymore; emulating restaurant and travel experiences at home with upleveled, "Instagram- able" meals is trending today. Consumers are raising the bar when recreating dining experiences at home and have been met with the premiumization of frozen food as well.

Products to Try:

Private Selection Duroc Baby Back Ribs, Bone in Pork Chop, Boneless Pork Chops



Private Selection Macarons



Simple Truth Grass-fed Beef Burgers, Beef Hot Dogs



Simple Truth Organic Flavored Nitro Coffee



Kroger Bavarian Pretzel



Kroger Family Size Broccoli & Parmesan Sauce



Private Selection Goat Cheese & Crispy Bacon Pinsa Crust Style Pizza



Private Selection Ruby Chocolate Ice Cream Bar



Simple Truth Organic Plant-Based Meals Kimchi Meatballs

7. Hyper-local: Consumers are more conscious about the environmental and social impacts of their purchases and are making it a point to purchase products grown or made close to home. Alternative farms have created a way to get locally sourced, natural ingredients at their peak freshness – so everyone can support and enjoy their local farms – and in-store bakery items are providing consumers a chance to support small businesses.

Last year, Kroger launched Go Fresh & Local in 2021, which offers additional opportunities for fresh suppliers to become part of the organization's supplier network. Last year's winners will soon be appearing on shelves and include Maazah, Nona Lim, Queen Charlotte's Pimento Cheese Royale, Simply Southern Sides, and Soupergirl. As part of Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion plan, the organization is committed to increasing its spend with diverse suppliers to $10 billion by 2030 – after reaching $4.1 billion in spend in 2020, representing a 21% increase from the previous year.

Behavior Shifts

8. Natural health & beauty. Consumers are seeking out natural products to increase beauty from the inside-out. Eating for beauty and medicine is trending with food and beverage products that have health and beauty-boosting benefits are trending in 2022, with examples including fermented kombuchas, collagen-rich bone broths, antioxidants, probiotics, reductions of sugar, and additions of omega-3s.

Products to Try:

Simple Truth Beauty Crate Avocado Coconut Papaya Bar Soap



Simple Truth Beauty Crate Almond + Oatmeal + Honey Effervescent Bath Bombs



Simple Truth Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk with Omega-3s



Simple Truth Organic Low-Sugar/Zero Sugar Kombucha



Simple Truth Organic Tropical Turmeric No Sugar Added Juice



Simple Truth Body Oil – Rosemary Mint and Coconut Papaya



Private Selection Drinkable Chicken Bone Broths

9. Good enough to share. Whether you're vegan, organic, gluten-free or otherwise, you can have your cake and share it too. Foods for specific diets or eating styles taste so good when everyone can enjoy them and no one is left out of a great eating experience.

Products to Try:

Kroger Family Size Migas Egg Bake



Kroger Pork, Beef, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Party Tray



Kroger Carbmaster Classic White Bread



Simple Truth Plant-Based Cupcakes



Simple Truth Vegan Grated Parmesan Cheese



Private Selection Protein Pancake Mix – Toasted Coconut

10. All aboard charcuterie. Charcuterie has created a board craze, especially when it comes to breakfast and dessert. Boards have branched out beyond appetizers to offer consumers a variety of small portions to make the most out of every meal. As "boardies" start or end their day, breakfast and dessert boards open a world of flavors without the commitment to a single dish.

Products to Try:

Private Selection Dipped Cheesecake Bites



Private Selection Caramelized Onion Burger Topper



Kroger Mini Quiche Duo



Home Chef Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Cream Cheese



Bakery Fresh Goodness French Toast Fritters



Bakery Fresh Goodness Loaf Cakes



Murray's Cheese Wild Blueberry Preserves



Simple Truth Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

To download Kroger's 2022 Food Trends Report graphic, visit here.

