Kroger Celebrates Educators and Parents with Extra Credit Wednesdays Promotion

"There's always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season—and this year is no exception," said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger's group vice president of merchandising. "During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we've experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We're thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and 'honorary teachers' across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they're doing for their students and our communities."

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper's card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, please visit Kroger.com.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

