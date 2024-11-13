Kroger Celebrates the Joy of Connecting with Food This Holiday Season

The 2024 Kroger holiday campaign debuts with a heartfelt message of togetherness

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today unveiled its holiday film, celebrating the joy of togetherness and connecting with loved ones through food. Developed in collaboration with Kroger's agency of record, adam&eveDDB New York, the campaign showcases the power of sharing food – and how that simple act can create a meaningful bond.

“The Case of the Disappearing Food,” features a cast of Kroger’s signature animated characters, affectionately known as Krojis, to tell the story of a woman who has lost her holiday spirit, only to rediscover the joy of the season from an unexpected source. When a young boy runs into his older neighbor a few times, he is curious to learn more about her. The boy discovers she is lonely.

"At Kroger, we understand how food can transcend differences, cure loneliness and speak from our hearts in a way that words cannot," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. "What we love about this film is how it so acutely illustrates the power of food to bring people together and express kindness. We hope this message—share your food, share your heart—inspires families, friends and neighbors to pull up an extra seat at their table this holiday season and revel in the simple joy of being together."

When a young boy runs into his older neighbor a few times, he is curious to learn more about her. The boy discovers she is lonely. Soon he joins his own family's lively holiday preparations and quickly his parents notice the food for their holiday dinner is disappearing. It turns out the boy is taking it – not for himself, instead he is surprising his neighbor with a festive holiday dinner that reignites her spirit.

The story is set to the track "Lonely People" by America, bringing a sense of nostalgia and hope to the heartfelt holiday story.

"Kroger has always understood the power of food to bring people together. But this holiday season, we wanted to invite people to share more than just a meal," said Paulo Junger, Executive Creative Director at adam&eveDDB. "When you gather around the table, you're not just sharing a beef wellington or some butternut squash, you're sharing love. It's a message that's especially relevant during the holidays. No one should feel alone during this special time. It's a notion we made all the more touching thanks to the song 'Lonely People' by America. We hope it acts as a heartfelt reminder of togetherness and connection."

Kroger's 2024 holiday campaign will appear on Netflix, cable, streaming and Internet now through January 1 and can be viewed at kroger.com/share-your-heart.

Kroger is also debuting a Hispanic market holiday ad today, developed in collaboration with adam&eveDDB sister agency, alma DDB. The spot, called "The Gift of Teaching," celebrates the importance of passing down multi-generational traditions through the story of a grandmother who meticulously teaches her blind grandson every step of an important family tamale recipe.

In addition, fans can bring the magic of holiday movies to their own tables with a special "Shop the Scene" experience. Hulu customers in select Kroger geographies will have the chance to effortlessly shop the food inspired by the iconic dinner scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. After scanning an on-screen QR code, viewers are brought to a page on the Kroger website that highlights recipes inspired by the scene and can easily add to their cart for Pickup or Delivery at their local Kroger. Shop the Scene will be available on Hulu in select markets November 15 through December 29.

Media assets for the holiday campaign are available here.

