Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen Appointed to American Heart Association CEO Roundtable

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, has been appointed to the American Heart Association (AHA) CEO Roundtable. McMullen joins more than 40 CEOs who are committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees and communities.

"Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., directly impacting our associates, customers and communities every day," said McMullen. "I believe that through food education, engagement and innovation, we can change the way Americans think about their heart health and overall well-being. I'm honored to represent The Kroger Co. as a member of the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable, and I am excited to partner with my fellow roundtable members to turn actionable health strategies into results."

Formed in 2013, the AHA CEO Roundtable is dedicated to implementing evidence-based approaches to workplace health. Together, the leadership collaborative—representing many of the world's largest and most admired companies—works to design, test, evaluate and scale workplace health initiatives.

"As an influential leader for one of the largest retailers in the U.S., Rodney is a champion of workplace and community health," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "We welcome Rodney to the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable leadership collaborative and look forward to working together on innovative solutions to help employees and communities live longer, healthier lives."

For the third consecutive year, Kroger Health is offering free heart health screenings to customers throughout American Heart Month. The one-on-one consultations, performed by Kroger Health's licensed healthcare professionals, provide customers with personalized health and wellness recommendations based on cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and blood glucose results. The free screenings are available at more than 2,000 Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations through Saturday, Feb. 29.

"Our vision is to help people live healthier lives," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "By offering free heart health screenings this February, we hope to encourage our customers to proactively safeguard their heart health, not only during American Heart Month, but also throughout their lifelong health and wellness journey."

Since 2017, Kroger's Family of Pharmacies has provided more than 85,000 free heart health screenings as part of Kroger Health's mission to simplify the way healthcare is delivered in America. To learn more about heart-healthy tips or to sign up for a free heart health screening, visit www.kroger.com/hearthealth.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 37 states. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level.

