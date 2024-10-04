Kroger Closes Sale of Specialty Pharmacy Business

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

Oct 04, 2024, 16:45 ET

Retailer finalizes sale to Elevance Health

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the transaction to sell its specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health has closed.

Kroger announced a definitive agreement with Elevance Health for the sale on March 18, 2024. In closing the transaction, the retailer and Elevance Health have worked to ensure minimal disruptions for patients and associates.

Kroger Family of Pharmacies in-store retail locations and The Little Clinics were not included in this transaction.

The specialty pharmacy, formerly owned by Kroger, serves patients with chronic illnesses that require complex care.

The sale is not expected to have an impact on 2024 guidance.

Advisors
RBC Capital Markets, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP are serving as legal advisors to Kroger.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release regarding the Company's 2024 guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings. Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Kroger Supports Disaster Response to Uplift Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Kroger Supports Disaster Response to Uplift Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it is supporting disaster relief with various activations, food and funds across the affected regions. "Our ...
Kroger Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Notes

Kroger Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Notes

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) (the "Company" or "Kroger") announced today that it has extended the expiration date of the previously announced offers to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics