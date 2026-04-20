Kroger Dishes on How Customers Love to Shop Online Just in Time for Online Deal Days

The retailer reveals customers' favorite ways to use Pickup and Delivery as Kroger rolls out limited-time online savings

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, is sharing new insights into how customers are shopping online today, prioritizing the speed, value and convenience of Pickup and Delivery options as it launches its Online Deal Days event running from April 22 through May 5.

Whether it's a full weekly grocery order, a quick restock or dinner ingredients delivered fast, customers are choosing Kroger's online shopping experience to make everyday life easier. During Online Deal Days, they'll have even more reasons to shop and save.

Customers shopping Online Deal Days can save on thousands of items with digital coupons exclusively for Pickup and Delivery and get big discounts including $30 off a first Pickup or Delivery order of $75 or more and unlimited free delivery on orders over $50.

"Customers are prioritizing convenience, flexibility and value when they shop online," said Jody Kalmbach, Kroger Digital Experience and eCommerce Group Vice President. "We're focused on making shopping easy and rewarding, and with Online Deal Days customers get even more savings and convenience."

From April 22 to May 5, customers can unlock limited-time online savings, including:

$30 off a first Pickup or Delivery order of $75 or more

Unlimited free delivery on orders over $50

Customers shopping Online Deal Days can save on thousands of items with digital coupons exclusively for Pickup and Delivery, including Kroger's Our Brand's exclusive products:

25% off Simple Truth® protein items

25% off select Private Selection® frozen fruit and frozen pizzas

25% off select Kroger® brand frozen chicken

Boost by Kroger Plus members can stack on extra savings during the event with:

10% off fresh produce (April 22–28)

10% off meat and seafood (April 29–May 5)

Customers can shop Online Deal Days by visiting Kroger.com or using the Kroger app to browse deals, clip digital coupons and schedule Pickup or Delivery.

Online Shopping by Numbers

Customers are Saving Time:

Delivery customers save an average of 47 minutes per order

Pickup customers save an average of 29 minutes per order

When customers need groceries in a hurry, Express Delivery can arrive in as little as 30 minutes when convenience matters the most:

Peak Express Delivery ordering happens at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sundays are the most popular day for Express Delivery

Kroger can deliver in less than two hours from 97% of its 2,700 U.S. stores.

What's in Customers' Carts:

Top-selling Pickup item: Heritage Farm Boneless Chicken Breast

Top-selling Delivery item: Driscoll's Strawberries

Boost Keeps Delivering Savings:

Annual Boost by Kroger Plus customers saved on average more than $200 on fuel and $792 on groceries last year

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get their favorite products in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.