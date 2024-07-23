Kroger Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Awarded maximum score of 100 and named a best place to work for disability inclusion

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it received a top score on the Disability Equality Index®, making the company a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fifth year in a row.

"Kroger is committed to providing an inclusive workplace where associates of all abilities and backgrounds can truly thrive," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "Consistently earning this distinction is a testament to our associates and the environment we've created together."

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that scores companies on five categories: Culture and leadership, Enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

"Each associate brings their own set of abilities, encompassing diverse skillsets and backgrounds. Kroger embraces the opportunity for associates to learn from one another and grow together," said Buffy Turner, Kroger Director, End to End Fresh and Executive Advisor to the Our Abilities Associate Resource Group.

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

Kroger, recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul, earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

