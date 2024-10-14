Kroger Family of Companies Invites Prospective Associates to Come for the Holidays and Discover a Career

Retailer plans to hire more than 25,000 retail, e-commerce and healthcare associates

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its Family of Companies are seeking to hire more than 25,000 associates as it readies for the holiday season and beyond. Candidates are invited to explore rewarding roles across the business, from front end clerks, baggers and deli bakery clerks to pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers and more.

"As we gear up for a memorable and festive holiday season for our customers, we are seeking to hire new associates excited to deliver exceptional service and demonstrate our core values, both for the season and their career," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We are committed to offering all associates a culture of opportunity, growth and a career with purpose. While many may join our team in pursuit of a job, we are so inspired to see every associate discover a fulfilling career."

The Kroger Co., recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™ , was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring , named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul , earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits and training, to support and develop associates:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $53.9 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 86% of the recipients being hourly associates.

for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 86% of the recipients being hourly associates. Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling.

Financial Wellness: Kroger offers free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Those seeking a fresh opportunity are invited to apply using the mobile-friendly candidate experience, which makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join our team – quickly. Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

