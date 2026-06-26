Kroger Fires Up Fourth of July Celebrations with Trending "Flight" Food Experiences

Retailer makes it easy to host unforgettable backyard gatherings with creative food flights, grilling favorites and digital savings

CINCINNATI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared it is helping customers celebrate Independence Day with fresh inspiration, low prices and the season's hottest food trend: customizable "flights" designed to elevate every backyard barbecue.

Retailer makes it easy to host unforgettable backyard gatherings with creative food flights, grilling favorites and digital savings

"Fourth of July is a time to come together in celebration of our nation's traditions, while creating new memories with family and friends," said Kate Meyer, vice president of Grocery. "Kroger is here to make those moments easy and affordable, with fresh inspiration, quality ingredients and simple ways to bring something new to the table."

From hot dog spreads to s'mores stacks and tomato tastings, Kroger brings fun, flavor and creativity to Fourth of July tables—making it easy to gather with friends and family and create memories that last all summer with many exclusive Our Brands products found only at Kroger Family of Stores. Try out these trends with simple, affordable ingredients to create crowd-pleasing pairings.

Customers can make their celebrations even more rewarding with Kroger's enhanced rewards program. Members earn one Point for every $1 spent and can now redeem Points for dollars off groceries in-store and online in addition to fuel savings at the pump—giving families more flexibility to save on summer celebrations. Earn Points faster with 4X Points Fridays through July 24 and again from July 1-4.*

Hot Dog Flights

Turn a classic cookout staple into a customizable tasting experience:

All-American Classic Flight : Ball Park® hot dogs, Kroger® buns, Heinz ketchup, mustard, relish and diced onions

: Ball Park® hot dogs, Kroger® buns, Heinz ketchup, mustard, relish and diced onions BBQ Backyard Flight : Nathan's Famous Beef Franks topped with Private Selection® BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crispy onions

: Nathan's Famous Beef Franks topped with Private Selection® BBQ sauce, coleslaw and crispy onions Chili Cheese Flight : Hot dogs layered with Kroger chili, shredded cheddar and jalapeños

: Hot dogs layered with Kroger chili, shredded cheddar and jalapeños Gourmet Street Dog Flight: Topped with avocado, pico de gallo, crema and fresh cilantro for a bold twist

S'mores Flights

Reimagine the classic firepit favorite with mix-and-match flavors:

Classic Campfire Flight : Hershey's® chocolate, Jet-Puffed marshmallows and Honey

Maid graham crackers

: Hershey's® chocolate, Jet-Puffed marshmallows and Honey Maid graham crackers Chocolate Lover's Flight : Assorted chocolate bars such as milk, dark or caramel-filled with marshmallows and Bakery Fresh chocolate chip cookies for $3 a dozen

: Assorted chocolate bars such as milk, dark or caramel-filled with marshmallows and Bakery Fresh chocolate chip cookies for $3 a dozen Sweet & Salty Flight : Pretzels, peanut butter cups, marshmallows and chocolate squares

: Pretzels, peanut butter cups, marshmallows and chocolate squares Berry Bliss Flight: Fresh strawberries, raspberries, chocolate and marshmallows for a summer twist

Tomato Flights

Celebrate peak summer produce with fresh, flavorful combinations:

Garden Fresh Flight : Sliced heirloom, roma and cherry tomatoes with sea salt, olive oil and fresh basil

: Sliced heirloom, roma and cherry tomatoes with sea salt, olive oil and fresh basil Caprese Flight : Tomatoes paired with fresh mozzarella, Simple Truth Organic basil and Private Selection balsamic glaze

: Tomatoes paired with fresh mozzarella, Simple Truth Organic basil and Private Selection balsamic glaze Grilled Tomato Flight : Charred tomatoes with olive oil, garlic and Private Selection shaved parmesan

: Charred tomatoes with olive oil, garlic and Private Selection shaved parmesan Savory Snack Flight: Cherry tomatoes served with hummus, Alouette or Boursin spreadable cheese (Mix & Match BOGO free*) topped with flaky sea salt

Mocktail Flights

Top your meal off with a crisp, refreshing beverage that tastes like summer:

Stars and Stripes Spritzer: This layered refreshment blends Kroger® Blue Raspberry Pop Sparkling Water with a splash of lemonade and a patriotic Red, White & Blue Ice Pop that slowly melts into sweet, fruity flavor. Top it off with juicy blueberries, bright raspberries, and a sprig of mint for a refreshing finish.

This layered refreshment blends Kroger® Blue Raspberry Pop Sparkling Water with a splash of lemonade and a patriotic Red, White & Blue Ice Pop that slowly melts into sweet, fruity flavor. Top it off with juicy blueberries, bright raspberries, and a sprig of mint for a refreshing finish. Firecracker Dirty Soda : Grab your favorite flavor of soda, splash in coffee creamer or fruit juice, one pump of Private Selection flavored syrup and finish with a fruity garnish of citrus, maraschino cherries or fresh herbs like mint. Try flavor combos like orange vanilla, peach mango or blue raspberry coconut.

: Grab your favorite flavor of soda, splash in coffee creamer or fruit juice, one pump of Private Selection flavored syrup and finish with a fruity garnish of citrus, maraschino cherries or fresh herbs like mint. Try flavor combos like orange vanilla, peach mango or blue raspberry coconut. Cool as a Cucumber - with a Kick: Mix muddled cucumber, Kroger 100% lime juice, fresh mint and Private Selection Sparkling Mineral Water. Enjoy a little spice? Add chili lime spice mix like Tajin to the rim.

Mix muddled cucumber, Kroger 100% lime juice, fresh mint and Private Selection Sparkling Mineral Water. Enjoy a little spice? Add chili lime spice mix like Tajin to the rim. Shirley Sparkler: A tangy twist on the classic Shirley Temple – combine ginger ale, grenadine, half of a squeezed lime and top with lime wedges and a cherry.

In addition to trending food experiences, Kroger offers everyday low prices for all celebrations, including**:

Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Canada Dry 12-pack cans - Mix & Match Buy 2, Get 3 Free

Buy 1, Get 1 Free or $2.99/lb pork back ribs

3/$5 Kroger sour cream, cottage cheese or dip

4/$5 Kroger pasta

Johnsonville dinner sausage for $3.99

Mix & Match Buy 1, Get 1 free Natural Made supplements

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

Find even more Independence Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with grill out recipes, party essentials and even more gift ideas for dad.

*Offers vary by geography.

**Prices valid beginning July 1. Prices and products may vary by geography. Discount and number of items vary by location.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.