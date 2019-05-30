Kroger Health Aims to Help Prevent Diabetes with Free Blood Glucose Screenings

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 84 million adults in the U.S. have prediabetes, yet the majority are unaware due to the lack of specific symptoms. Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is leading a nationwide effort to prevent diabetes by offering free blood glucose screenings and diabetes risk assessments to patients through June 22, 2019.

Prediabetes is a condition where a person's blood sugar is elevated above normal levels because the body is no longer responding to insulin as it should. This places individuals at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Age, weight, and family history are helpful in assessing someone's risk of developing prediabetes, but experts agree early detection and knowing your numbers is key.

"Diabetes is an epidemic that is crippling our country," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "One in three Americans have prediabetes, and most don't even know it. We're committed to changing that by making blood glucose screenings and diabetes risk assessments affordable and accessible for our customers. This month's free diabetes screenings can help show people how easy it is to know their numbers and take control of their health. For people who have diabetes, our team of experts can help provide the medications, counseling, and nutrition solutions – including telenutrition, meal delivery and other food as medicine initiatives– to manage the disease and prevent future complications."

Those interested in receiving the free screening and assessment can simply visit www.kroger.com/diabetescare to sign up. The blood glucose screening and diabetes risk assessment are available at all Kroger's family of pharmacies, including Dillons, Fry's, Ralphs, King Soopers, QFC, Fred Meyer, and at The Little Clinic locations across the country, with the exception of Nevada. For best results, patients are encouraged to fast for 12 hours prior to screening.

Individuals who are determined to be at increased risk for diabetes after their screening will be encouraged to enroll in Kroger Health's Diabetes Prevention Program. This is a free program that assists patients in losing weight and making the lifestyle changes necessary to prevent type 2 diabetes. To learn more about the company's efforts in combatting diabetes, visit www.krogerhealth.com.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 13 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

