Kroger Health Aims to Help Tobacco Users in Idaho and Indiana Keep Their Health Resolutions in the New Year

More tobacco users are attempting to quit or expressing a desire to quit today than in recent history. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 68% of current adult smokers expressed they wanted to quit smoking and 55.4% of daily cigarette smokers reported stopping for more than one day in an attempt to permanently quit smoking. This service combines both behavioral counseling and medications, which according to the Centers for Disease Control is proven to be more effective in stopping tobacco product use than using either one alone.

As a result of recent legislation changes in Idaho and Indiana, Kroger Health's pharmacists can prescribe all tobacco cessation medications for patients including Zyban® and Chantix® in addition to a patient-specific quit plan. After a consultation with a pharmacist, patients will receive a prescription, if appropriate, as well as tobacco cessation therapy and behavioral counseling. This service, provided by a Kroger Health pharmacist, includes a follow up on a patient's progress after the initial meeting. Many of the smoking cessation medications are available at a discounted rate through Kroger Rx Savings Club which is a membership prescription program through Kroger Family of Pharmacies.

"Smoking and tobacco are leading causes of preventable disease in the United States," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "Many customers want to quit but don't know where to start. Others have tried to quit but were unsuccessful. We want people to know they can come to our pharmacy and get assistance with what can often be a trying process. As a pharmacist who began my career in our stores, I've seen firsthand how much programs like this can change people's lives."

Pharmacists at 114 Indiana and 15 Idaho Kroger Health pharmacies will be joining providers at The Little Clinic with the ability to provide this service. "Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers," said Jim Kirby, Senior Director, Kroger Health Services, Kroger Health. "Our Pharmacists and The Little Clinic providers are available to address all of their healthcare needs – from vaccinations to tobacco cessation."

Individuals interested in quitting tobacco products should contact their local Kroger Health pharmacy in Indiana or Idaho for more information and eligibility. Certain restrictions apply.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

