Kroger Health and Ascension Saint Thomas Health Partner to Better Serve Communities in Middle Tennessee

This partnership extends Kroger Health's 360care™ that enables hospitals and healthcare networks to leverage Kroger resources to provide broader access and value-based healthcare for their patients. Kroger's Clinics, located inside the stores, offer licensed medical care for everything from common illnesses to on-going health management for chronic conditions and are conveniently open seven days a week. Kroger also offers the services of Registered Dietitians and Nutrition Techs for in person or on-line visits to promote proper nutrition and support the company's core belief in " food as medicine."

Kroger Health and Ascension Saint Thomas will work together to establish clinically integrated programs to coordinate care through their respective health and wellness teams. Patients will benefit from easier access to healthcare professionals, additional locations and extended hours, and lower cost benefits and promotions. The partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas greatly expands the overall scope of services being offered to patients with 32 different specialties available throughout the multiple Hospital, ER, Express Care Clinic and Medical Partner locations. On-line care is also offered 24/7 for certain conditions.

"Collaborations and partnerships are key to transforming the way healthcare is delivered in America," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "We are excited to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas. Combining our resources and expertise will allow us to better support the communities we serve. Our vision at Kroger Health is to help people live healthier lives – this partnership is a great example of our vision in action."

Saint Thomas Health is part of Ascension, the largest non-profit health network in the United States and the largest Catholic health network in the world. Ascension Saint Thomas operates nine hospitals throughout Middle Tennessee as well as a number of medical practices across its network.

"Ascension Saint Thomas shares Kroger Health's vision to help people live healthier lives," said Tim Adams, President & CEO of Saint Thomas Health. "Partnering with Kroger Health will maximize our reach in the communities we serve and positively impact patient outcomes."

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.



About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Ascension Saint Thomas Health

In Tennessee, Ascension's Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $127 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2018. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, operating more than 2,600 sites of care – including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.sthealth.com.

