Kroger Health Awarded Community Pharmacy Practice Accreditation for Advancement in Nationwide Clinical Services

In 2016, Kroger Health was the first ever national pharmacy retail chain to receive CPPA community pharmacy accreditation, with 15 pharmacy locations obtaining the credential. After launching a corporate-wide initiative earlier this year, all Kroger Health pharmacies are now CPPA accredited. Obtaining accreditation throughout Kroger Health's family of pharmacies demonstrates Kroger Health's commitment to advanced clinical care to the communities served by its pharmacies.

"Pharmacy is about much more than putting pills in a bottle," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "At Kroger Health, our team of pharmacists and technicians practice at the top of their licenses, working to serve our patients across a broad spectrum of health and wellness needs, from vaccinations and clinical counseling, to diabetes prevention. This accreditation from the CPPA is a meaningful recognition of the work of our pharmacy associates nationwide."

The voluntary CPPA community pharmacy accreditation process recognizes pharmacies that meet CPPA standards in practice management, patient care services, and quality improvement. Additionally, pharmacies must demonstrate an ongoing commitment to setting and achieving goals based on regular program evaluations, patient feedback, and patient outcomes of care.

"NABP congratulates Kroger on achieving Community Pharmacy Accreditation for their entire chain of pharmacies," said Carmen A. Catizone, Executive Director/Secretary, NABP. "With the addition of this accreditation to their portfolio they further demonstrate their commitment to providing patient care services that improve health outcomes."

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About CPPA

The Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 2012 through a partnership of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) to recognize pharmacy practices for providing patient care services that improve health outcomes and contribute to lower health care costs. The CPPA mission is to raise the level of pharmacy-delivered patient care services through accreditation and, thus, serve the public health. These three organizations saw a need to establish standards to meet the public's desire for specific, predictable, and measurable pharmacist clinical services across the medication use continuum. Information about the organization CPPA can be found at www.pharmacypracticeaccredit.org.

SOURCE Kroger Health