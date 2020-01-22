Kroger Health Pharmacies in Idaho and Michigan Add Strep Throat and Flu Testing to Service Offerings

"We've worked very hard over the past few years to simplify healthcare, and make it more accessible to people," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "We know that people need more affordable and convenient ways to ensure their families stay healthy, and this program in Michigan and Idaho is a new way we can help. Whenever we can help people live healthier lives, we're going to go above and beyond to make that happen."

104 Michigan and 15 Idaho Kroger Health pharmacies will be joining providers at The Little Clinic with the ability to provide this service. In preparation of this service, approximately 250 Kroger Health pharmacists received specialized training that allows them to provide strep throat and flu testing at their pharmacies and prescribe medication, if deemed necessary. Individuals interested in obtaining a flu or strep throat test should contact their local Kroger Health pharmacy to confirm availability and eligibility. Certain restrictions apply.

"Our pharmacists practice at the top of their licenses," said Jim Kirby, Senior Director, Kroger Health Services, Kroger Health. "That enables them to provide a host of services that most people wouldn't expect - but would definitely appreciate - from a community pharmacy. Customers, who may or may not have a primary care physician, can stop by our pharmacy for testing and consultations while they are doing their grocery shopping. That bit of ease goes a long way when you aren't feeling well."

