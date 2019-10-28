Kroger Health Pharmacists Now Prescribing Hormonal Contraceptives in Several Markets

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 45% of pregnancies in the United States are unintended, resulting from failure to use birth control or inconsistent use of birth control. While contraceptives like condoms are available over the counter, women have historically been required to see a physician to get or maintain access to prescription birth control products. Now that pharmacists in select states have the ability to prescribe hormonal contraceptives, women will have increased access to hormonal contraceptives due to the convenient locations and hours of the pharmacy.

"At Kroger Health, we are committed to changing the way healthcare is delivered," said Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health. "Now that our pharmacists in the specified divisions are able to prescribe hormonal contraceptives, the process is so much easier for women. We are leveraging the recent legislation across several states to improve patient outcomes, broaden hormonal contraceptive access and increase prescription adherence. These factors contribute to our mission to simplify healthcare."

Eligible patients can obtain contraceptive patches and self-administered hormonal contraceptive products from pharmacists at participating Fred Meyers, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's locations. Those interested in taking advantage of this pharmacy service are encouraged to contact local Kroger pharmacies for more information. Patients will be required to complete a screening before receiving medications. Hormonal contraception is also available at Kroger Health clinic locations.

"Prescribing hormonal contraceptives is another way our pharmacists are practicing at the top of their licenses," said Jim Kirby, Senior Director of Pharmacy Services, Kroger Health. "We are excited to help more women access hormonal contraceptives through our pharmacies offering this service."

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™.

