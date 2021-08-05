Kroger Health Teams Up with Lyft to Provide Americans with Access to Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced their partnership with Lyft Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare subsidiary of rideshare company Lyft, Inc., to provide access to discounted rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments. This partnership is part of Lyft's Vaccine Access Program and Kroger Health's continued efforts to vaccinate Americans, especially those with limited access to transportation.

Individuals can visit kroger.com/covidvaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment and will receive a Lyft ride code with the appointment confirmation in certain markets. The code will provide $12 per ride, covering travel to and from each scheduled appointment. Patients can then request their ride to a nearby Kroger Family of Pharmacies or The Little Clinic location using the free Lyft app.

"With only around 50% of the country fully vaccinated, our partnership with Lyft creates greater accessibility to the vaccine and helps remove transportation barriers. With the new Delta variant on the rise, it's more important than ever that we push forward with our goals to achieve herd immunity and improve vaccine equity," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Our Kroger Health practitioners have administered more than six million doses so far, and we're committed to doing even more to help people live healthier lives and protect the communities we serve."

Kroger Health's partnership with Lyft will provide access to discounted rides in communities across the nation, including those in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

"Making sure people can get to their vaccine appointment is critical to beating COVID-19, and we're proud to partner with Kroger Health to help people across the country access reliable transportation," said Megan Callahan, President of Lyft Healthcare, Inc. "Addressing the problem of transportation insecurity is our top priority, and this partnership only strengthens our ability to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most."

After Kroger's successful #CommunityImmunity Giveaway , in collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations across the country, this partnership with Lyft Healthcare is key to continuing Kroger's efforts to vaccinate all Americans against COVID-19. For those who may not be able to schedule their appointments online or need even more flexibility, Kroger Health also offers walk-in vaccinations nationwide.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com .

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

About Lyft Healthcare, Inc.

Lyft Healthcare, Inc. is one of the largest providers of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services across the United States, supporting access to reliable rides for millions of eligible patients who lack transportation. Thousands of healthcare organizations partner with Lyft Healthcare — including nine of the top 10 NEMT managers, nine of the top 10 health systems, the top 10 health plans, large retail pharmacy chains, and key healthcare IT organizations — to reduce costs, improve the patient experience, and expand access to care. Additionally, Lyft is eligible to provide access to transportation for up to 44 million eligible Medicaid beneficiaries across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

