Kroger Health's The Little Clinic Announces Revamped Weight Management Program

Holistic and personalized approach offers comprehensive options, including GLP-1 medication therapies, to help people achieve health goals

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health's The Little Clinic LLC is announcing a renewed approach to its weight management program, offering a holistic and personalized approach to professional medical support and education. When medically appropriate, patients will be able to explore medical treatment, including GLP-1s such as Wegovy, Zepabound and others as part of their weight loss journey. Starting at $99 per visit, the program is available in-person and via telehealth and The Little Clinic accepts insurance plans to help cover the program's costs. Today, the program is available to patients in all states where The Little Clinic operates, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

"We know when patients achieve their healthy weight goals, they live healthier lives," said Meggen Brown, Kroger Health Chief Nursing Officer. "This renewed weight management program will provide resources to patients struggling with their weight and weight-related health conditions to improve their overall wellbeing. Patients can meet with our team in their familiar neighborhood retailer or virtually in the comfort of their home. This is just one more way we are making healthcare convenient, accessible and affordable for families."

The newly relaunched weight management program offers comprehensive, personalized and evidence-based options. Its patient-centered offerings include:

Resources on fresh and healthy foods

Ongoing medical visits from a board-certified clinical provider

Routine coaching

Community support information

If appropriate, the inclusion of prescribed, FDA approved medical treatments, including GLP-1s

The new weight management program also places emphasis on Kroger Health's Food as Medicine philosophy, which focuses on food playing a key role in preventing illness and ongoing health maintenance. By incorporating Food as Medicine into a weight management program, patients have the resources they need to explore how specific foods can assist in starting and maintaining weight loss.

"Personalized and convenient care are at the center of everything we do," said Theresa Riggs, Cincinnati/Dayton Division Little Clinic regional clinical leader. "Each treatment plan is personalized by licensed healthcare providers based on a patient's health history as well as their overall health and wellness goals. We want to help our patients get and stay healthy. We value every aspect of their healthcare journey, and we are here to help them feel better and lead the healthiest life possible."



For more information about The Little Clinic's weight management program, please visit kroger.com/weightmanagement.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic, LLC operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Little Clinic:

The Little Clinic operates approximately 226 clinics in 9 states serving more than 1.5 million patients each year. Our team of nurse practitioners, physician associates and technicians are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts. Learn more at www.kroger.com/health/clinic

SOURCE The Kroger Co.