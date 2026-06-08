Customers can earn 4X Fuel Points** every Friday from June 12 through July 24 and July 1–4

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced a summer-long series of 4X Fuel Points events to help customers stretch their budgets and save more on everyday purchases. Using Fuel Points, customers can save up to $35 on their next fill-up from rewards earned on the items they need this sunny season.

Whether customers are shopping for everyday essentials, stocking up for summer cookouts or preparing for holiday celebrations, Kroger is making it easier to save both in the grocery aisle and at the pump.

Kroger Helps Customers Save Up to $35 on Their Next Fill-Up This Summer

"At Kroger, we're focused on helping customers maximize value every time they shop," said Mary Ellen Adcock, executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "With Fuel Points, customers can earn rewards on the groceries they already buy and save up to $35 on their next fill-up, helping them make their budgets go further all summer long."

Customers can earn 4X Fuel Points on every dollar spent every Friday from June 12 through July 24, as well as July 1–4, when they clip the digital coupon in the Kroger app or on Kroger.com and shop in-store, through pickup or via delivery.

Kroger's Fuel Points program helps customers earn rewards on everyday purchases and redeem those rewards for savings on fuel. Customers earn one Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries, with special promotions like 4X Fuel Points helping customers accumulate rewards faster and unlock even greater savings.

More Ways to Save This Summer

Customers can take advantage of multiple ways to save this summer:

4X Fuel Points Fridays: Earn 4X Fuel Points on every dollar spent every Friday from June 12 through July 24.

July 1–4 Fuel Points Event: Earn 4X Fuel Points on every dollar spent throughout the Independence Day holiday period.

Everyday Fuel Points: Earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries.

Prescription Rewards: Earn 25 Fuel Points for every qualifying prescription filled and 75 Fuel Points for every qualifying 90-day refill.

Boost by Kroger Plus: Members earn 2X Fuel Points every day, any way they shop.

Gift Card Offers: Earn additional Fuel Points on select gift card purchases.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

*Exclusions apply. See site for details. Savings per gallon based on points earned. Max 35 gallons or less where prohibited by policy or local regulation.

**Offer may vary by location.

Media assets are available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.