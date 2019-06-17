Kroger Indianapolis Associates Ratify New Contract

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its Central division associates in Indiana ratified a new labor agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 700.

As part of Restock Kroger, the Kroger Family of Companies is investing an incremental $500 million in associate wages, training and development across the business. The improvements support Kroger's continued efforts to accelerate pay and benefits.

"Kroger is a place where you can come for a career with promise. A key driver of Restock Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in our associates in many ways, including wages and our industry-leading Feed Your Future education assistance program," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "Indianapolis is one of several markets across America where Kroger is increasing wages, and we will continue to invest in additional divisions."

The new agreement covers nearly 9,500 associates under the Indianapolis collective bargaining agreement with UFCW Local 700. The agreement raises starting wages to $10.00 an hour for most clerks, and associates will receive regular wage increases every six months.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that benefits our associates," said Pam Matthews, president of Kroger's Central division. "This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored health care and continues investments in our associates' pension fund for their retirement. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the uplifting service they provide every day to our customers."

Leaders of UFCW also praised the deal. "We stuck together and reached an agreement that increases pay; protects affordable, quality health care; and secures retirement benefits for the future," said UFCW Local 700 President Joe Chorpenning. "This contract creates more opportunity for our members to have a better life."

