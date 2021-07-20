Kroger Names New Head of Investor Relations

CINCINNATI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Rob Quast has been promoted to Head of Investor Relations.

"Rob is a seasoned financial professional and respected leader within Kroger," said Gary Millerchip, Kroger's chief financial officer. "Rob's experience will be invaluable as we continue to share our strategy for delivering strong and sustainable total shareholder returns with our investment community."

Quast joined Kroger in 2013 as a financial manager in the corporate accounting department. In 2017, he was promoted to director of insurance and claims where he was responsible for Kroger's global insurance strategy. Prior to Kroger, he spent time in Ernst & Young's assurance practice providing consultative services for companies in various industries, including healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing.

Quast is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, earning a bachelor's degree as well as master's degree in Accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 2010 and graduated from Kroger's Executive Development Leadership Program in 2018.

Quast succeeds Rebekah Manis, who has been promoted to lead new geographies, which includes leading Kroger's recent entry into Florida.

"We thank Rebekah for her relentless commitment and significant contributions to our investor community and look forward to her continued leadership within our new geographies," said Millerchip.

