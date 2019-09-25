Kroger Opens Two-Level Store in Downtown Cincinnati with First-Ever Food Hall.

"Kroger is thrilled to introduce our first food hall and offer a one-of-its-kind shopping experience in our hometown of Cincinnati, providing a convenient location to experience delicious, quality meals and foods. This innovative destination highlights Kroger's food-first culture," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger's new store offers something for everyone. We invite all to visit the store to meet our wonderful associates, shop for fresh groceries and discover their new favorite restaurant."

The new two-level Kroger store features grab-and-go and ready-to-heat meals for lunch and dinner, in addition to fresh fruits and vegetables and a traditional grocery shopping experience. The store offers an exclusive Starbucks coffee blend as well as a walk-up window for beverage orders. Located in the city's central business district and accessible to downtown workers and residents as well as customers from the historic Over-the-Rhine and West End neighborhoods, the store anchors an 18-story residential high-rise and is located a block away from Kroger's national headquarters.

On The Rhine Eatery can accommodate up to 200 customers and offers indoor and outdoor seating as well as a full-service bar, offering signature cocktails, local beers, tasteful wines and Kentucky bourbons. Featured restaurants and dishes at the food hall include:

Kitchen 1883 Café and Bar: Kroger's second location of its American food restaurant that offers dishes like flatiron steak panini, Brussel sprouts salad and coconut milk smoothies. The restaurant also offers breakfast and weekend brunch.

Kroger's second location of its American food restaurant that offers dishes like flatiron steak panini, sprouts salad and coconut milk smoothies. The restaurant also offers breakfast and weekend brunch. DOPE! Asian Street Fare: a restaurant that offers ramen, dumplings, bao buns and more, all inspired by street food throughout Asia , along with Vietnamese iced coffee and global libations.

a restaurant that offers ramen, dumplings, bao buns and more, all inspired by street food throughout , along with Vietnamese iced coffee and global libations. Django Western Taco: Mexican food with a flair of American cuisine, starring homemade tortillas produced with Ohio corn, jackfruit carnitas and jerk chicken quesadillas. The restaurant also serves handcrafted margaritas, breakfast and weekend brunch.

Mexican food with a flair of American cuisine, starring homemade tortillas produced with corn, jackfruit carnitas and jerk chicken quesadillas. The restaurant also serves handcrafted margaritas, breakfast and weekend brunch. Eli's BBQ: a Cincinnati favorite with a cult following that offers hickory-smoked pork sandwiches topped with homemade barbecue sauce plus ribs, smoked turkey and sides like jalapeno cheddar grits and macaroni and cheese.

a favorite with a cult following that offers hickory-smoked pork sandwiches topped with homemade barbecue sauce plus ribs, smoked turkey and sides like jalapeno cheddar grits and macaroni and cheese. Queen City Whip: a popular local food truck offering its first brick-and-mortar location at the food hall, featuring made-to-order burgers, chili dogs and milkshakes.

"On The Rhine Eatery features emerging restaurants and true tastes of Cincinnati – all handpicked by Kroger's culinary team to create a popular hangout for meals, cocktails and community," said Teri Rose, Kroger's senior director of culinary development. "Cincinnati is Kroger's hub for culinary innovation and experimentation, and the food hall is an example of the types of concepts and ideas we're creating every day."

Cincinnati was named one of the top 50 best places to live by U.S. News and World Report in 2018 and cited by The New York Times as one of "52 Places to Go in 2018." National food and travel magazine SAVEUR recently selected Cincinnati as the host city for its 2019 social awards, a three-day event that will bring influencers together from around the country and beyond to explore the city's food scene.

"Cincinnati's dining scene isn't just up-and-coming; it's here and happening now," said Susan Lomax, executive director of Source Cincinnati, a collaboration of city organizations that share the Cincinnati region's stories. "Kroger's new grocery store in downtown Cincinnati and its On The Rhine Eatery are welcome additions to the city's growing list of unique culinary experiences."

The new Kroger store is located at 100 East Court Street in Cincinnati and open daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. The store will offer grocery delivery with plans to add restaurant delivery.

Follow On The Rhine Eatery at @OTReatery on Instagram for restaurant and event updates.

To download On The Rhine Eatery's menu and photography of the new store and food hall, visit here.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,759 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.