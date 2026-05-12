The Humane League's New 2026 Eggsposé Reveals Foodservice Providers Failing to Deliver on Cage-Free Commitments and Recognizes Industry Leaders

As the foodservice industry shifts to cage-free sourcing, companies face increasing pressure to uphold their commitments

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League, a global nonprofit focused on ending the abuse of animals raised for food, today released the first installment of their 2026 Cage-Free Eggsposé , evaluating how US foodservice providers are following through on their cage-free commitments. The report identifies clear industry leaders—companies publicly reporting progress or publishing detailed roadmaps—while also naming those that fail to disclose even basic information about their egg-sourcing practices.

Foodservice Providers Failing to Deliver on Cage-Free Commitments

The findings reveal a growing divide: while the transition to cage-free eggs is well underway, transparency is not universal. In an industry where disclosure is increasingly expected, some foodservice providers still do not report whether they are meeting their commitments, putting them behind both industry standards and consumer expectations.

"2026 is a defining year for cage-free commitments," said Liz Fergus, Sr. Corporate Relations Manager, US, The Humane League. "With the transition already underway, companies should be able to report clear progress and next steps. Those that aren't are falling behind both industry standards and consumer expectations."

Foodservice providers play a unique role in the food system, supplying meals across hospitals, universities, workplaces, and entertainment venues. In these settings, people often have little choice in what they eat, raising the stakes for transparency and responsible sourcing. Across the sector, some providers are already setting the standard for what responsible sourcing and transparency can look like.

"Creative Dining is committed to sourcing 100% cage-free shell and liquid eggs," said Brady Newcomer, Director of Purchasing at Creative Dining. "This approach aligns with our values around animal welfare, responsible sourcing, and transparency. We've worked closely with our vendor partners to fulfill and maintain this commitment while ensuring product quality, reliable supply, and operational consistency for our clients. Advancing cage-free sourcing remains a key part of our broader sustainability and animal welfare efforts."

Eggsposed

The following foodservice providers, among others, have stepped back from prior commitments, by not reporting progress on their commitments:

Genuine Foods

AVI Foodsystems

OVG360

Opaa! Food Management

Cage-Free Leaders

The Eggsposé commends the following companies, among others, for fulfilling their cage free commitments, reflecting the broader shift underway across the sector and demonstrating that it is achievable at scale.

Thompson Hospitality

Whitsons Culinary Group

Sage Dining Services

HHS Culinary & Nutrition Solutions

Nearly half of the US egg-laying flock is now cage-free, and 92% of corporate cage-free commitments with timelines of 2024 or earlier have been fulfilled. As the industry moves forward, reporting progress is increasingly seen as a baseline expectation.

The 2026 Cage-Free Eggsposé is the first in a three-part series examining foodservice providers, manufacturers, and restaurants. The Humane League calls on all companies with cage-free commitments to publicly report their progress and outline clear plans to meet them.

To read the full report, visit CageFreeEggpose.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Karen Hirsch

Senior Manager, Public Relations

1 (678) 469-8574

[email protected]

www.thehumaneleague.org

SOURCE The Humane League