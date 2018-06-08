Kroger Removes Cut Melons from Indiana and Michigan Stores Because of Possible Health Risk

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) said today it is withdrawing Kroger pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon and pre-cut melon mixes sold in its Indiana and Michigan retail stores due to possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.
On June 7, the company was informed by the CDC and FDA that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak. The products implicated were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen's and Pay Less stores in Indiana and Michigan, and were provided by a third-party supplier that is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Although the reported illness onset ended on May 28 and the shelf life on these products is very limited, out of an abundance of caution Kroger immediately removed these products from its stores and has temporarily suspended shipment of any new products from this supplier. This withdrawal does not affect other pre-cut fruit available in stores.
Kroger has withdrawn from sale the following items:
|
Product
|
UPC
|
Sell-By Dates:
|
Size
|
MELON SPEARS TRIO
|
82676613959
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
16 oz.
|
FRUIT SPEARS MIXED
|
82676613960
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
16 oz.
|
WATERMELON SPEARS
|
82676613962
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
16 oz.
|
MELON MEDLEY - SMALL
|
82676613980
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
10 oz.
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS - SMALL
|
82676613985
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
10 oz.
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS - SMALL
|
82676614000
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
10 oz.
|
HONEYDEW CHUNKS - SMALL
|
82676614001
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
10 oz.
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
82676614006
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
24 oz.
|
MELON MIX
|
82676614007
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
24 oz.
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
82676614008
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
24 oz.
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
82676614014
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
48 oz.
|
FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|
82676614015
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
40 oz.
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
82676614017
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
10 oz.
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
82676614024
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
24 oz.
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
82676614030
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
48 oz.
|
SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
|
82676614538
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
26.75 oz.
|
LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
|
82676614539
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
63.0 oz.
|
FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON
|
82676618549
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
64.75 oz.
|
FRUIT FIESTA SALAD
|
82676618564
|
6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|
18 oz.
Customers who have purchased the above products from the company's Indiana and Michigan store locations should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-removes-cut-melons-from-indiana-and-michigan-stores-because-of-possible-health-risk-300662593.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
