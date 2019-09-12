Kroger Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its second quarter 2019 results and provided a Restock Kroger progress update on the company's three-year transformation plan.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"The Restock Kroger framework is designed to reposition our core business by 2020 while continuing to deliver for shareholders.

We are pleased with the improvement of trends in our supermarket business in the second quarter. Guided by our customer obsession, Kroger delivered our best identical sales, without fuel, result since the launch of our transformation plan. FIFO gross margin, without fuel and pharmacy, was stable in our supermarket business. Gross margin headwinds in pharmacy were offset by strong fuel performance during the quarter. We continue to reduce costs and are on track to deliver $100 million in incremental operating profit through alternative profit stream growth. We delivered strong free cash flow and are now within our targeted net total debt to adjusted EBITDA range.

Kroger is laser-focused on executing against our 2019 plans and realizing our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift."

Financial Results



2Q19 ($ in millions; except EPS) 2Q18 (in millions; except EPS) ID Sales (Table 4) 2.2% 1.6% EPS $0.37 $0.62 Adjusted EPS (Table 6) $0.44 $0.41 Operating Profit $559 $549 Adjusted FIFO Operating

Profit (Table 7) $626 $566 FIFO Gross Margin Rate* Decreased 29 basis points OG&A Rate* Decreased 14 basis points *without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Total company sales were $28.2 billion in the second quarter, compared to $28.0 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, dispositions and merger transactions, sales grew 2.5%.

Gross margin was 21.9% of sales for the second quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decrease of 29 basis points was primarily driven by industry-wide lower gross margin rates in pharmacy and continued growth in the specialty pharmacy business. Gross profit excluding fuel and retail pharmacy saw 12 basis points of gross margin investment.

LIFO charge for the quarter was $30 million, compared to $12 million for the same period last year, driven by higher than expected inflation in dry grocery, pharmacy and dairy.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decrease of 14 basis points is due to execution of Restock Kroger initiatives that drive administrative efficiencies, store productivity and sourcing cost reductions.

During the quarter, Kroger accepted a substantial offer to sell an unused warehouse that had been on the market for some time. Kroger used this gain as an opportunity to contribute a similar amount into the UFCW company pension plan, helping stabilize associates' future benefits. The net impact of these transactions to EPS growth was neutral.

Financial Strategy

Kroger's financial strategy is to use its free cash flow to drive growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders. The company actively balances the use of its cash flow to achieve these goals.

Consistent with its financial strategy, Kroger reduced net total debt by $1.3 billion over the last four quarters. Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 2.46, compared to 2.59 a year ago (see Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

Earlier this year, Kroger increased the dividend by 14 percent, marking the 13th consecutive year of dividend increases.

2019 Guidance



IDS (%) EPS ($) Operating Profit

($B) Tax Rate Range*** Cap Ex ($B) GAAP* N/A $2.30 -

$2.40 $2.8 - $2.9 22.9% -

23.4% $3.0 - $3.2 Adjusted** 2.0% - 2.25% $2.15 -

$2.25 $2.9 - $3.0 22.3% -

22.8% N/A * GAAP guidance does not reflect any future changes in the market value of Ocado securities, which cannot be predicted. ** Without adjusted items, if applicable; operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit *** These rates reflect typical tax adjustments and do not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations, which cannot be predicted.



Second Quarter 2019 Restock Kroger Highlights

Redefine the Grocery Customer Experience

Our Brands sales were up 3.1% vs. prior year. Kroger also launched 203 new Our Brands items

sales were up 3.1% vs. prior year. Kroger also launched 203 new items Expanded to 1,780 Pickup locations and 2,225 Delivery locations, covering over 95% of Kroger households

Launched Simple Truth Plant Based, a collection of fresh meatless burger patties and other products to appeal to growing number of customers exploring meat and dairy alternatives

Announced first Agency of Record: DDB New York to develop a refreshed, stronger brand identity to drive trips and traffic

Partner for Customer Value

84.51° announced the launch of Stratum, a breakthrough analytics solution that combines rich customer behavior insights with retail performance measures

Kroger Precision Marketing increased engagement to over 300 consumer packaged goods companies

Announced expansion of Walgreens exploratory pilot into Knoxville, TN

Named the location of an additional Kroger-Ocado customer fulfillment center in Georgia

Develop Talent

Record employee retention in one of the tightest labor markets in years

Recognized on Way Up's Top 100 Corporate Internship list for second consecutive year for providing students exposure to various careers

Feed Your Future, industry-leading education assistance program, continues to build momentum. Since inception of the program last year, the company has distributed 3,000 awards, totaling $5.1 million in education assistance

Live Kroger's Purpose

Published annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, available at sustainability.kroger.com

Reduced food waste footprint in supermarkets by 9% last year, marking another measurable action to create a more sustainable future

Announced inaugural cohort of the Innovation Fund, a program of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

Kroger's second quarter 2019 ended on August 17, 2019.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

2nd Quarter 2019 Tables Include:

Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Supplemental Sales Information Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items 2018 Sales Reclassification

SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE



























2019

2018

2019

2018







































































SALES







$ 28,168

100.0%

$ 28,014

100.0%

$ 65,419

100.0%

$ 65,735

100.0%







































































OPERATING EXPENSES

















































MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,

















































WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),

















































AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



22,007

78.1

21,976

78.5

50,990

77.9

51,395

78.2















OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

4,811

17.1

4,711

16.8

11,125

17.0

10,968

16.7















RENT







200

0.7

204

0.7

474

0.7

480

0.7















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

591

2.1

574

2.1

1,370

2.1

1,315

2.0











































































OPERATING PROFIT



559

2.0

549

2.0

1,460

2.2

1,577

2.4







































































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















































INTEREST EXPENSE



(130)

(0.5)

(144)

(0.5)

(327)

(0.5)

(336)

(0.5)















NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED

















































PENSION PLAN COSTS



(4)

(0.0)

(4)

(0.0)

(1)

-

(13)

(0.0)















MARK TO MARKET (LOSS) GAIN ON OCADO SECURITIES

(45)

(0.2)

216

0.8

61

0.1

252

0.4















GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESSES

-

-

11

0.0

176

0.3

1,782

2.7











































































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

380

1.4

628

2.2

1,369

2.1

3,262

5.0









































































INCOME TAX EXPENSE



93

0.3

127

0.5

319

0.5

743

1.1











































































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING



















































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



287

1.0

501

1.8

1,050

1.6

2,519

3.8











































































NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO



















































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(10)

-

(7)

-

(19)

-

(15)

-











































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 297

1.1%

$ 508

1.8%

$ 1,069

1.6%

$ 2,534

3.9%











































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



















































PER BASIC COMMON SHARE

$ 0.37





$ 0.63





$ 1.32





$ 3.05















































































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



















































BASIC CALCULATION



800





797





799





821















































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



















































PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

$ 0.37





$ 0.62





$ 1.31





$ 3.03















































































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



















































DILUTED CALCULATION

805





805





805





829













































































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.160





$ 0.140





$ 0.300





$ 0.265











































































Note: Products and services related primarily to Kroger Personal Finance and Media, which were historically accounted for as an offset to OG&A, are now classified as a component of sales, except for certain amounts in Media, which are netted against COGS. These prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current-year presentation, which is consistent with our Restock Kroger initiative and view of the products and services as part of our core business strategy. This is also more consistent with industry practice.





























Table 2. THE KROGER CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



































August 17,

August 18,















2019

2018























ASSETS















Current Assets

















Cash







$ 354

$ 316



Temporary cash investments



275

45



Store deposits in-transit





983

1,017



Receivables







1,567

1,488



Inventories







6,526

6,241



Assets held for sale





-

179



Prepaid and other current assets



435

460



























Total current assets





10,140

9,746























Property, plant and equipment, net



21,820

21,316

Operating lease assets





6,861

-

Intangibles, net







1,103

1,218

Goodwill







3,095

3,087

Other assets







1,443

1,590



























Total Assets







$ 44,462

$ 36,957













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases





$ 1,353

$ 2,411



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

675

-



Trade accounts payable





6,268

5,933



Accrued salaries and wages



1,099

1,108



Liabilities held for sale





-

60



Other current liabilities





3,982

3,837



























Total current liabilities





13,377

13,349























Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 12,130

12,121

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,463

-

Deferred income taxes





1,502

1,667

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

482

787

Other long-term liabilities





1,855

1,695



























Total Liabilities





35,809

29,619























Shareowners' equity







8,653

7,338



























Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity

$ 44,462

$ 36,957























Total common shares outstanding at end of period

801

797

Total diluted shares year-to-date



805

829























Note: The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases," and related amendments as of February 3, 2019 under the modified retrospective approach and has not revised comparative periods.













