Kroger Rewards Program Expands with New Ways to Save

Members can now redeem Points for dollars off groceries in-store and online, plus fuel discounts at the pump

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced rewards program members have more flexibility in how they use their rewards. Members can now redeem their Points for dollars off groceries in-store and online, in addition to fuel discounts at the pump. "Fuel Points" are simply "Points," giving members the freedom to choose how they save. This is one more way Kroger is making shopping simpler and more flexible, helping customers save in ways that fit their needs.

Members can now redeem Points for dollars off groceries in-store and online, plus fuel discounts at the pump

"We're excited to help customers stretch their budgets and give more choices in how they use the rewards they earn shopping with us," said Megan Shaffer, group vice president of customer growth and strategy at Kroger. "Whether they're saving up to $35 on their next fill-up or taking dollars off their grocery bill, customers can now choose the savings that matter most to them."

How to Earn Points:

Earn one Point for every $1 spent on purchases made with a reward card in-store or online for Pickup or Delivery.

Points can be earned on everyday purchases, qualifying gift cards and qualifying prescriptions and during special Point events.

Boost members earn 2X Points¹ on purchases, along with exclusive membership benefits like free delivery, helping them maximize rewards faster and save more every day.

How to Redeem Points – Your Way

Fuel discounts: Save 10 cents per gallon at the pump for every 100 Points redeemed, up to $1 per gallon. ²

Save 10 cents per gallon at the pump for every 100 Points redeemed, up to $1 per gallon. ² Dollars off groceries: Members can now redeem Points for dollars off groceries. $1 off purchases for every 100 Points redeemed, up to $10 per day. To redeem, customers must log into their digital account at Kroger.com or the Kroger app and apply Points before checkout.

Maximize Your Points this Summer

Summer is the time to earn and redeem. Customers can earn Points even faster with these limited time offers.4:

4X Points Fridays through July 24

4X Points July 1 through July 4

Download a digital coupon to receive 4X Points on Private Selection® products available through July 18 to stock up on your favorites while earning faster.

Kroger rewards program members can view their Points balance and redeem rewards by logging into their digital account at Kroger.com or on the Kroger app. New to the program? Customers can join for free at Kroger.com.

Boost members save even more every day with exclusive discounts on groceries, 2X Points, streaming options and free grocery delivery. ³ Learn more about Boost at Kroger.com.

No matter how customers shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get their favorite products in-store or on Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices available for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

Whether customers are shopping for fresh food, everyday essentials or preparing for holiday celebrations, Kroger is making it easier to save in-store, online and at the pump.

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Disclaimers

$1 in spending = 1 Point + 1 bonus Point on qualifying purchases made in-store, curbside pickup and delivery. Pharmacy prescriptions, Fred Meyer jewelry, tobacco products, gift cards, money services, lottery tickets, postage stamps, The Little Clinic, Delivery tips, and Boost membership fees are excluded from Boost Points benefits, as well as alcohol where restricted. Points can be redeemed at participating locations.



For full details, including availability and nonavailability in given jurisdictions or locations, other potential limitations or restrictions, and related information, see the complete Terms and Conditions on our website.



Boost Streaming Benefit: Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details. Free delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.



Offers vary by geography.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.