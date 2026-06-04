Kroger Serves up a Taste of Summer Nostalgia with New All-American Ice Cream Collection and Giveaway of 100,000 Free Pints

From ballpark snacks to hometown diner desserts, Kroger Brand's limited-time All-American Ice Cream Collection features three all-new flavors inspired by nostalgic Americana moments.

Kroger is also giving away 100,000 pints of free ice cream to celebrate the summer solstice.

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is bringing the iconic tastes of summer straight to the frozen aisle with Kroger Brand's flavor-packed, limited-time All-American Ice Cream Collection. Now on shelves, the crave-worthy collection delivers the unmistakable tastes and traditions that define summer across the country – one creamy spoonful at a time. To celebrate, Kroger is bringing back its long-awaited free summer solstice pint offer on Friday, June 19 for the sweetest deal of the season.

From ballpark snacks to hometown diner desserts, Kroger Brand’s limited-time All-American Ice Cream Collection features three all-new flavors inspired by nostalgic Americana moments.

"Summer is all about bringing people together to create memories that last a lifetime, and we're excited to capture that fun and nostalgia through our new All-American Ice Cream Collection," said Ann Reed, Group Vice President of Our Brands at Kroger. "We've loved seeing customers come back year after year for their free pints and now, we're going bigger than ever by giving away 100,000 pints."

From making a road trip diner stop for cherry pie to sharing a banana split after a day in the sun, each flavor is inspired by the traditions and tastes that define an American summer:

Seventh Inning Swirl: Caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with praline peanuts and caramel swirls.

Caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with praline peanuts and caramel swirls. Sweet As Cherry Pie: Cherry pie flavored ice cream with tart cherry swirls and pie pieces.

Cherry pie flavored ice cream with tart cherry swirls and pie pieces. Banana Split Social: Strawberry banana ice cream with pineapple chunks and chocolate swirls.

The All-American Ice Cream Collection flavors are timeless, but the pints are limited, so be sure to stock up while supplies last.

Ahead of summer solstice on June 21, customers can grab a free pint to enjoy on the longest day of the year by visiting FreeKrogerIceCream.com to download their limited-time, single-use digital coupon, available exclusively on Friday, June 19, 2026, starting at 12pm EST, while supplies last. Customers can redeem the coupon to try one of the new All-American flavors or a classic Kroger Brand ice cream pint, such as Kroger® Cookies 'N Cream Ice Cream or Kroger® Rocky Road Ice Cream. The coupon is redeemable at many Kroger Family of Stores locations from Friday, June 19 through Friday, July 3.*

Customers who aren't able to snag this deal can still save $1 on any two pints of Kroger Brand ice cream for redemption through Friday, July 3.** Make the savings even sweeter with fuel savings all summer long, including 4X Fuel Points on frozen food from June 10-16 and 4X Fuel Points each Friday through June 26.***

For those craving a crunchy take on summer flavors, the new Kroger Brand Sizzlin' Snack Trio Chip Collection brings the classic cheeseburger, chili cheese and buttered corn flavors of a cookout to life in potato chip form. From summer solstice parties to 4th of July backyard gatherings, Kroger has summer covered with flavor-packed favorites including Kroger® Red White & Blue Ice Cream Sandwiches, grill-ready go-tos like Kroger® 80/20 Ground Beef Patties and the new Private Selection® Pollo Asado Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, making it easy to round out any summer barbecue spread.

*Free ice cream pint promotion is valid in all U.S. states except CA, CO, LA, TN, NV and valid in all Kroger Family of Stores locations except QFC.

**$1 off any purchase of two Kroger Brand ice cream pints promotion is valid in all Kroger Family Stores except QFC.

***Customers earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries, with points redeemable for discounts on fuel.

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About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.