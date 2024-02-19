Kroger Spotlights Black-owned Brands and Entrepreneurs

Retailer celebrates Black History Month

CINCINNATI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today celebrates a variety of Black-owned and founded businesses. Whether it is a customer favorite or new and exciting brand, the retailer is showcasing must-have products for shoppers to add to their cart on their next shopping trip.

"We're excited to support Black entrepreneurs, innovators and chefs who are creating cutting-edge products our customers can't wait to try," said Reshamar Short, Kroger's senior director, diversity and inclusion. "We encourage every customer to explore new brands, become inspired by their history, and make them a staple in their home."

Kroger is committed to ensuring diverse businesses and vendors can work collaboratively with the retailer to shape the customer experience and grow their businesses.

Browse a curated collection of items from Black-owned and founded brands including delicious foods and health and beauty products such as:

Vendor Spotlight: Honey Pot®

Honey Pot® CEO and Co-Founder Bea Dixon created her business that offers plant-derived feminine care™ and the first complete feminine care system powered by herbs® to shine a light on the unseen and their experiences, sharing, "The Honey Pot is fundamentally rooted in providing a forum for those who are traditionally unseen and our efforts within the Black community are to elevate micro experiences to the macro by way of representation, inclusion and education." Shop Honey Pot® products at Kroger here.

Get Inspired: Chef Paul Sturkey's Black Eyed Pea Chowder

Using southern style black-eyed peas and your choice of meat, Paul Sturkey, Product and Project Development Chef for Kroger, constructed this simple yet incredibly flavorful gluten-free Black-eyed Pea Chowder recipe to hit all the right notes. Cook along with Chef Sturkey using this step-by-step video guide and shop all the ingredients at Kroger.com

Kroger is committed to uplifting diversity by fostering a culture that empowers everyone to be their true selves, inspires collaboration and Feeds the Human Spirit. Through Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the company is committed to standing together and mobilizing its people, passion, scale and resources to transform Kroger's culture and the communities it serves.

To learn more about Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan visit, TheKrogerCo.com/StandingTogether.

Customers can get these Black-owned brands and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

