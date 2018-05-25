Kroger Supports USO through Honoring Our Heroes

This year, the Kroger family of companies is once again expanding its efforts to bring families around the table by partnering with the USO to host Red, White, and Barbeque events across the country. These events will serve more than 3,000 people as a special thank you for their service.

"Kroger can never do enough to thank members of the military and their families for the sacrifices they make to serve our country every day. But we can at least do what we do best at Kroger – which is to serve America through food inspiration and uplift," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Since words are inadequate to describe our gratitude we at Kroger have worked hard to take action to back up those words. Kroger is the single largest donor to the USO, contributing over $20 million over the past decade plus we have hired more than 43,000 veterans since 2009. It is our honor and privilege as America's grocer to serve America's heroes."

"The USO is truly grateful for the Kroger family of stores and its ongoing commitment to our nation's men and women in uniform," said Lisa Anastasi, USO Chief Development Officer. "From hiring transitioning service members to in-store fundraising activations, Kroger continues to prove it is a dedicated Force Behind the Forces helping connect our service members and their families to the things they love and fight for."

More than 2 million Americans serve on active duty or in the reserves, including many Kroger associates. Kroger believes that sharing a meal together creates lasting bonds. Get to know more about Kroger's veteran associates by viewing Food Bonds Families Honoring Our Heroes .

Additional Ways Kroger Supports Military Service Members, Veterans and their Families:

Hiring

Kroger has hired more than 43,000 veterans since 2009.

Associate Resource Group

More than 200 associates actively participate in an associate resource group supporting veterans both in our stores and in the places Kroger calls home. The ARG provides career advice, resume seminars, guidance during transition after serving and much more.

Honoring our Heroes 5k Run/Walk

On June 16th, Kroger will host a 5k Run/Walk at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, to raise funds in support of the local USO. To learn more or participate, visit Honoring Our Heroes 5k

Kroger Community Rewards

Kroger is committed to helping our communities grow and prosper. Year after year, local nonprofit organizations – including thousands of military organizations – will earn millions of dollars through Kroger Community Rewards. Kroger Community Rewards makes fundraising easy, all you have to do is shop at Kroger and swipe your Plus Card!

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-supports-uso-through-honoring-our-heroes-300655054.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

