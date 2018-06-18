Kroger Technology Named to Computerworld's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"We are programming our company's future through Restock Kroger, and technology and digital are at the core of the journey," said Chris Hjelm, Kroger's executive vice president and Chief Information Officer. "Kroger Technology associates are driving innovation and solutions to seamlessly blend online and offline shopping to redefine the grocery customer experience. It's an exciting time for us!"

Kroger Technology is transforming the industry with built-in-house solutions, including its EDGE shelf display. This innovative digital signage integrates seamlessly into retail shopping environments. Earlier this year, EDGE received the Silver Apex Award at the Digital Signage Expo.

Mr. Hjelm was named one of Computerworld's Premier 100 Technology Leaders for 2016 and Brett Bonner, Kroger's vice president of research and development, received the prestigious award in 2017.

