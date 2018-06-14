Kroger To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On June 28

CINCINNATI, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will webcast the annual meeting of shareholders beginning at 11 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The meeting will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Events & Presentations" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 28, 2018.