Kroger's Board of Directors Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11%

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE: KR) Board of Directors approved a dividend increase from $1.40 to $1.56 per year. The next quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share will be paid on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of close of business on August 15, 2026.

The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. This marks the 20th consecutive year of dividend increases. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

"This dividend increase reflects the Board of Directors' confidence in Kroger's operating performance, durable free cash flow generation, and commitment to deliver long-term value for shareholders," said Ron Sargent, Chairman of Kroger's Board of Directors.

Kroger remains committed to balanced capital allocation by investing in the business to drive sustainable growth, maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is one of America's largest retailers, serving more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. With more than 400,000 associates across our family of companies, Kroger is committed to providing America with affordable, great-tasting food and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about Kroger's financial position and the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "committed," "continue," "expect," and variations of such words and similar phrases. Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:

Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: labor negotiations; potential work stoppages; changes in the unemployment rate; pressures in the labor market; changes in government-funded benefit programs; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary, disinflationary and/or deflationary trends and such trends in certain commodities, products and/or operating costs; the geopolitical environment including wars and conflicts; unstable political situations and social unrest; changes in tariffs; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; manufacturing commodity costs; supply constraints; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; stock repurchases; changes in the regulatory environment in which Kroger operates, along with changes in federal policy and at state and federal regulatory agencies; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; our ability to attract and retain qualified individuals; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the potential costs and risks associated with new technologies, including artificial intelligence; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute our growth strategy and value creation model, including continued cost savings, growth of our alternative profit businesses, and our ability to better serve our customers and to generate customer loyalty and sustainable growth through Fresh, Our Brands, Personalization, and eCommerce; the outcome of litigation matters, including those relating to the terminated transaction with Albertsons Companies, Inc.; and the risks relating to or arising from our opioid litigation settlements, including the risk of litigation relating to persons, entities, or jurisdictions that do not participate in those settlements. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.

Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.