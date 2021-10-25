Kroger’s Home Chef Surpasses $1 Billion in Annual Sales

"Kroger's commitment to being Fresh for Everyone is underscored by our Home Chef products, which help us bring families together in the kitchen with meal options for any occasion," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "We continue to strategically expand Home Chef offerings across our family of companies. Whether it's meal kits, or heat-and-eat and ready-to-cook solutions – which are available via subscription, in-store, pickup, or delivery – it's safe to say that Home Chef has mealtime covered."

As more people turn to mealtime shortcuts like meal kits and heat-and-eat meals, Home Chef is listening to feedback and expanding its product selection to help customers reduce cooking time without sacrificing quality or flavor.

"At Home Chef, we're on a mission to make mealtime easier with fresh ingredients and simple instructions," said Erik Jensen, president of Home Chef. "By offering time-saving meal solutions at Kroger Family of Stores, we're able to simplify the cooking process, provide a wide variety of options, and allow customers to enjoy a delicious homemade experience. We're excited to continue scaling the brand and creating new products that are accessible to customers nationwide."

Home Chef offers more than 500 products across a variety of categories, including meal kits, heat-and-eat meals, ready-to-eat products, and seasonal meals, among others. The brand will continue to create new products that offer customers a range of fresh mealtime shortcuts, making it easy to enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals no matter how busy they are.

"Home Chef was founded on the idea to simplify mealtime with easy-to-make, delicious recipes," said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef's founder and CEO. "Since 2013, we've grown from delivering meals with a rented truck to becoming a leading brand for Kroger. With Kroger's support, our two brands offer a collective passion to make mealtime easy and bring people together over a meal."

Home Chef products can be purchased nationwide exclusively at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores – both in-store and online via pickup or delivery – and through a home delivery subscription available at www.homechef.com. Home Chef gift cards are also available for purchase in Kroger Family of Stores.

Find Home Chef in your local Kroger store by visiting www.kroger.com/stores. To learn more about Home Chef, visit www.homechef.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available online from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger grocery stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

