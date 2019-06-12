Kroger's Wellness Your Way Festival Expands To Denver And Returns To Cincinnati With Celebrity-Charged Lineup

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusion Companies LLC, in partnership with The Kroger Co., announced today the expansion of the Wellness Your Way Festival to Denver, August 16-18, 2019, with King Soopers at the Colorado Convention Center, and a return this fall to Cincinnati, for the second annual event at the Duke Energy Convention Center, October 11-13, 2019.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mindfulness expert Jewel returns in her role as the festival's co-founder. Health and wellness have been lifelong passions for Jewel, who used nutrition, mindfulness and holistic health to overcome childhood health issues. She returns with her foundation and festival non-profit partner, Jewel's Never Broken Foundation . Jewel will host a music event in each market on the Saturday night of the festival.

"Our first festival in Cincinnati was a huge success, and it's phenomenal that Kroger is expanding to bring this incredible event to the Denver community with King Soopers," said Jewel. "We get one body and one life, and I'm so inspired to continue to share my work through this festival to help others live happier and healthier lives."

The Wellness Your Way Festival is one of the largest wellness and entertainment consumer events in the Denver and Cincinnati regions. For three days, festival-goers will enjoy celebrity lead cooking demos, fitness sessions, and meet and greets. The event also boasts a consumer food expo, kids' activities, inspirational talks, and interactive stations showcasing new technologies in wellness, including Kroger Health and the Kroger OptUP app .

"Our mission is to simplify healthcare by creating solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "This festival embodies our purpose, vision, mission and really everything that we're trying to do as a grocer and healthcare provider across the country."

Festival-goers will experience sessions and panels with co-founder Jewel, Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, and personal trainers and television personalities Jen Widerstrom with Laura's Lean and Jillian Michaels with Lucky Jack. Widerstrom will also be hosting cooking demos and book signings as well as teaching a fitness session. The lineup also includes a cooking demo from bestselling author and Hallmark Channel's Home & Family co-host Debbie Matenopolous.

Group fitness sessions will be led by fitness icon Denise Austin and her daughter, Katie Austin, celebrity trainer Don-a-Matrix in partnership with BODYARMOR® Sports Drink, functional fitness guru Rulk, and former MLS star and analyst Cobi Jones will lead a special soccer clinic. Additionally, fitness expert and creator of P90X Tony Horton will lead sessions at the Wellness Your Way Festival in Cincinnati.

Single Day Festival passes start at $10, with a 3 Day Festival Pass at $25 and include participation to all events within the convention center. The festival experience is designed around four zones: Know Yourself (health check), Nutrition (food expo and cooking demos), Fitness (fitness sessions and activities), and Inspiration (inspirational talks and mindfulness). Consumers will discover each zone of the festival with products and experiences all themed around the festival's mission – feed the human spirit.

For more information and tickets visit www.wellnessyourwayfestival.com .

