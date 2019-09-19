Kroger's Wellness Your Way Festival Returns to Cincinnati with Celebrity-Charged Lineup October 11-13

CINCINNATI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusion Companies LLC, in partnership with The Kroger Co., is proud to announce the second annual Wellness Your Way Festival, taking place Oct. 11-13, 2019 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Wellness Your Way Festival is one of the largest wellness and entertainment events in the Cincinnati region. The three-day event will feature educational sessions, panel discussions, musical performances, live cooking demonstrations and fitness programs, a consumer food expo, kid-friendly activities, and interactive stations to test new health and wellness technology.

The 2019 event includes a celebrity-charged lineup of health and wellness experts, including appearances from:

Jewel's Never Broken Foundation , the official charity of the Wellness Your Way Festival, will host the Jewel Never Broken Lounge and a series of mental health discussions on emotional intelligence and mindfulness, including the popular 2018 panel discussion, "Suicide to Smiles."

Other event highlights include:

Bee-U-Tique Expo ( Friday, Oct. 11 ): The Queen Bee Half Marathon's annual expo will be held inside the Wellness Your Way Festival, serving as the dedicated pick-up location for participant bibs, shirts, and race merchandise. In partnership with the Queen Bee, registered race participants receive free festival admission all weekend.

The Queen Bee Half Marathon's will be held inside the Wellness Your Way Festival, serving as the dedicated pick-up location for participant bibs, shirts, and race merchandise. In partnership with the Queen Bee, registered race participants receive free festival admission all weekend. The Opening Act competition ( Friday, Oct. 11 ): The festival's new musical competition invites undiscovered artists to take the stage for a live performance judged by a panel of experts, including Jewel and a Creative Artists Agency talent scout. The winning act will perform at the Wellness Your Way community concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 .

The festival's invites undiscovered artists to take the stage for a live performance judged by a panel of experts, including Jewel and a Creative Artists Agency talent scout. The winning act will perform at the Wellness Your Way community concert on . Grouplove Community Concert ( Saturday, Oct. 12 ): In collaboration with BLINK and Corporex, the Wellness Your Way Festival will host a free community concert featuring Grouplove, Willie Jones Jr. and Redfoo. Illuminated by Artswave, BLINK is one of the largest light, art and projection events in the nation. The city-wide event will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.

The Wellness Your Way Festival has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati as the official Festival Volunteer Partner for the second annual event. All volunteers with get a one-month guest pass to the YMCA and free festival attendance for the weekend. For volunteer opportunities click here .

Single-day festival passes start at $10 online. Three-day festival passes are $25 and include access to all events within the convention center. Visit a local Kroger store to purchase discounted tickets from now until the festival. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

For more information about the event, visit www.wellnessyourwayfestival.com .

ABOUT THE KROGER CO.

At The Kroger Co.(NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

ABOUT INCLUSION COMPANIES

Inclusion Companies is an events and consulting company focused on driving its client's strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services. The company has a long, well established relationship with many national retailers and its founders have extensive c-level experience in retail, consumer goods, logistics, technology and media. Inclusion Companies mission is to amplify its client's corporate responsibility initiatives.

ABOUT JEWEL NEVER BROKEN FOUNDATION

In partnership with Grammy Nominated artist Jewel, the foundation and program helps children and adults to remember they are Never Broken giving them tools to become whole humans using health & wellness, nutrition, mindfulness, emotional quotient, and meaningful connections. This program is provided by four-time Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter and two-time New York Times Best Seller, Jewel and her Never Broken non-profit curriculum. Jewel's non-profit program and website www.JewelNeverBroken.com has partnered with the Inspiring Children Foundation to bring these life changing tools to the public and to a few exceptional grassroots programs.

