Kroll (Cayman) Ltd.: THE COMPANIES ACT - NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF JOINT OFFICIAL LIQUIDATORS of Airstream Investment Ltd. (In Official Liquidation)

News provided by

Kroll (Cayman) Ltd.

11 Jan, 2024, 09:32 ET

Cause No. FSD 329 OF 2023 (IKJ)

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKE NOTICE that by Order of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands ("Grand Court") made on 18 December 2023, the Company, whose registered office is situated at Kroll (Cayman) Ltd., 3rd Floor, 90 North Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, has been placed into Official Liquidation in accordance with the Companies Act (2023 Revision) ("Companies Act").

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that by order of the Grand Court made on 18 December 2023, Mitchell Mansfield and Samuel Cole of Kroll (Cayman) Ltd., 3rd Floor, 90 North Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands have been appointed as Joint Official Liquidators ("JOLs") of the Company.

AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first meeting of the creditors will be held on 7 February 2024 at 9.00am (Cayman time). Further details will be provided by the JOLs to all creditors prior to the meeting. Telephone conferencing facilities will be available. 

In order to attend and vote at the meeting of creditors as noted above, creditors are required to complete and submit a proof of debt form to the JOLs in advance of the meeting. Any person entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. A proxyholder need not be a creditor of the company.  Proof of debts can be obtained by contacting the JOLs using the details below.

Please note that the proof of debt form (together with the proxy form, where applicable) should be completed and returned to the postal or email address detailed below prior to 5:00pm (Cayman time) on 2 February 2024.

Dated 8 January 2024.

Samuel Cole
Joint Official Liquidator

Contact for Enquiries:

Tashaunda Hurlston
Kroll (Cayman) Ltd.
3rd Floor, 90 North Church Street
George Town, Grand Cayman
Cayman Islands
T: +1 345 743 8808
E: [email protected]

Contact for Enquiries:

Hannah Gethin
T: +1 345 623 9908
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Kroll (Cayman) Ltd.

