Kroll Doubles Restructuring Presence in Ireland with Acquisition of Kirby Healy

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, has acquired Kirby Healy, a specialist corporate insolvency practice based in Dublin. The acquisition significantly expands Kroll's restructuring capabilities in Ireland, doubling the size of its local team, enhancing its offering and reaffirming Kroll's position as one of Ireland's leading practices.

From Left – Declan Taite, Sharon Barrett, Kroll with John Healy and Myles Kirby: Photo Credit – Peter Houlihan / Coalesce

The Kirby Healy team will integrate with Kroll's existing operations to deliver a wider range of services in Ireland, including fraud and white-collar crime investigations, forensic accounting, litigation support, expert testimony, matrimonial dispute work and shareholder dispute resolution.

The acquisition is part of Kroll's broader growth strategy in Ireland, aimed at meeting increasing demand for sophisticated restructuring and advisory services. Kroll's restructuring experts specialize in navigating high pressure contentious situations, offering support in insolvency, enforcement and directorships to guide businesses with practical result-driven strategies. The acquisition of Kirby Healy brings the number of restructuring experts in Dublin to 26, deepening Kroll's footprint in Ireland.

Backed by Kroll's broader capabilities, the wider Irish team of more than 70 employees also provide expert services in valuation, real estate advisory, compliance and regulation, cyber and data resilience and construction services.

Declan Taite, Managing Director at Kroll, comments, "We are delighted to welcome Kirby Healy to the team today whose expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow in Ireland and across Europe. Geopolitical tensions are no doubt causing huge uncertainty for Irish businesses, in addition to a wide range of increasing business costs. At Kroll, we're noticing greater proactiveness and much earlier engagement from business owners in seeking professional advice to help address financial distress, as well as ensure timely and transparent engagement with their stakeholders. The Kirby Healy team, with their deep industry knowledge and strong track record, will allow us to offer clients a broader set of services and deeper bench strength."

Myles Kirby, Managing Partner at Kirby Healy, adds, "Joining Kroll unlocks new strategic growth opportunities for us and enhances our ability to deliver complex mandates locally and cross-border. It gives us the scale and global reach to better support our clients - from Irish businesses with international ambitions to multinationals with operations in Ireland. Together, we're well positioned to help clients navigate complexity and unlock value at every stage of the business lifecycle."

Brent Tomlinson, President of Risk Advisory at Kroll, says, "Kirby Healy's deep local expertise perfectly complements and strengthens Kroll's advisory capabilities in Ireland and internationally. This strategic investment in our leading restructuring practice further demonstrates Kroll's commitment to innovative solutions for client needs and positions us as the preferred advisory partner in today's complex business environment."

Earlier this year, Kroll announced an expansion of its global restructuring practice in Europe with a number of strategic hires to respond to an increase in restructuring activity, which is expected to further accelerate over the coming months. This included the appointment of Aurelio Garcia-Miro and Andreas Fluhrer, who joined Kroll as the Co-Heads of Restructuring in Europe. These appointments launched Kroll's restructuring practice in Germany and represented a significant investment as the firm strengthens its restructuring, insolvency and business transformation capabilities in all major financial hubs, as well as those offshore.

Notes to Editors

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients with the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Kirby Healy

Myles Kirby and John Healy established Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants in August 2016. The firm specialises in corporate insolvency, fraud investigations, white-collar crime, forensic accounting, expert witness and shareholder disputes. Kirby Healy's clients include the Revenue Commissioners, Government Departments, financial institutions, accountancy and law firms and private companies. Myles Kirby, who is from Cork, specialises in complex insolvencies, often involving cross-border enforcement and litigation. From Mayo, John Healy specialises in forensic accounting and expert witness work with a particular focus on high net-worth matrimonial, partnership and shareholder disputes.

