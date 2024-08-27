Kroll Expands AI Risk Consulting Services

Dan Rice joins Kroll to expand AI capabilities and support clients grappling with AI data governance, compliance and risk management

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, today announced its expanded AI Risk Consulting practice, headed by Dan Rice. Dan brings nearly 20 years of legal, governance and compliance experience, most recently designing and building the AI and emerging tech governance program at Walmart.

"Market adoption of AI services is growing rapidly, and companies are increasingly becoming concerned about the risk they pose on an operational, technical and regulatory level," said Dave Burg, Global Head of Cyber Risk at Kroll. "An expanded practice with Dan at the helm enables us to take a holistic approach to the AI challenge, empowering our clients to mitigate the risks associated with AI, while harnessing the transformative growth it can enable. It is important that we add exceptional talent like Dan, who brings leading real-world experience. In Dan's case, his AI expertise comes from working at one of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world. Our clients will derive the benefit."

Kroll's AI Risk Consulting Services enable security and risk leaders to manage their risk exposure from large language models (LLM), machine learning (ML) and algorithmic decision making (ADM) so they can maximize the business value in these tools. Kroll's AI Risk Consulting Services include:

"AI is at the cutting edge of innovation and organizations that successfully navigate the risk and governance strategies around AI will see the most value from its deployment," said Dan Rice, Associate Managing Director, Cyber Risk. "I'm excited to help Kroll's clients through the experience of building and implementing successful AI governance and compliance strategies within a complex regulatory and legal landscape, so they can minimize risk while realizing the full potential of these technologies."

Rice joins a growing group of AI experts in Kroll's Cyber Risk team.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

