Kroll Launches AI-Powered Document Review at a Fixed Fee Cost

DataminerAI accelerates incident response, assesses risk, predicts cost and streamlines review process

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll , the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, expands its document review capabilities with DataminerAI to immediately pinpoint where sensitive data is located, providing faster, more efficient and affordable data mining. The technology optimizes incident response investigations and is available to all insurance carriers, law firms, and incident response providers seeking more efficient document review.

As the world's leader in incident response, Kroll partnered with eDiscovery services provider, Dauntless Discovery, to develop DataminerAI. It leverages large language models (LLM) to rapidly analyze data sets of all sizes to find sensitive data and categorize it for immediate analysis, extraction and review. The AI technology handles both structured and unstructured data to increase review efficiency and accuracy. DataminerAI provides customized workflows based on its findings and delivers solutions which reduce the need for manual review. This saves time and money typically associated with data mining and customers receive impact assessment reports faster.

Benedetto Demonte, Chief Operating Officer of Kroll's Cyber Risk Business, said: "Kroll handles more cyber incidents than any other company in the world, and our goal is to work closely with outside counsel to gauge the regulatory exposure associated with each breach and create customized workflows designed to increase the efficiency and accuracy of each review using DataminerAI. These capabilities combined with Kroll's dedicated data mining and technology teams, the contingent workforce of up to 2,000 contract attorneys, and our 24/7/365 support model, means customers can have a scalable solution to accurately assess risk while avoid unknown costs and streamline the review process."

Jonathan Hanks, Chief Operating Officer at Dauntless Discovery, said: "By leveraging DataminerAI we've enhanced our ability to scope, estimate and execute on behalf of clients. The tool significantly decreases the time to report and notify, while offering clients a more predictable pricing model. Our goal is to ensure the best possible outcomes for our clients. The utilization of this technology does that by accurately assessing risk, predicting costs and streamlining the review process."

Kroll's scalable eDiscovery solutions are trial tested for unrivaled speed, accuracy and insight. Find out more about Kroll's global expertise in cyber risk, investigations, compliance, disputes and risk management here.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of over 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.

About Dauntless Discovery

Dauntless Discovery provides end-to-end eDiscovery services to law firms and corporations. Our calculated approach to discovery results in law firm quality work at a competitive price. To execute our strategy, we leverage technology to optimize accuracy and increase efficiency through our proven best practices, protocols, and workflows. Through the experience of our people, the defensibility of our process, and the utilization of technology, we help our clients accurately assess risk, predict costs, and navigate discovery. For more information, please visit www.dauntlessdiscovery.com.

