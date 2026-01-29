Kroll Launches New Practices Leveraging Technology and AI to Accelerate Decision-Making and Achieve Competitive Advantage

Kroll Economics and Decision Intelligence Extend Solutions in Growth Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced the launch of new practices - Kroll Economics and Decision Intelligence. This strategic move is in direct response to market demand for access to clear, data-driven insights that enable faster decision-making amid global macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and rapid technological change.

Kroll Economics, led by Managing Director Matt Corkery, helps organizations bring clarity to a wide spectrum of complex economic and strategic challenges. The solutions span geoeconomic forecasting, scenario and risk analysis, policy and regulatory insight and market intelligence, enabling leaders to navigate volatility with confidence.

The team's approach is tech-led and automated, leveraging AI and real-time data feeds to deliver speed to insight across a truly global team, and clarity when assessing the opportunities and risks shaped by global economic factors, such as economic growth, interest rate and inflation dynamics, cost of capital, commodity price movements and shifting trade and tariff developments. This combination of advanced technology and deep expertise ensures clients receive rapid, actionable intelligence to support strategic decisions in a geoeconomic environment where volatility is the norm, not the exception.

Corkery is based in London and is supported by team members in Delhi, Dubai, London and Sydney, including Managing Director Steve Brown.

Decision Intelligence, led by Managing Director Rob Moody supports C-Suite executives and boards in making financially significant decisions by transforming complex financial data into clear, practical insights. The team combines deep financial and commercial expertise with advanced data science and AI capabilities to deliver fast, flexible and scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their solutions cover transaction analytics, intelligent reporting, innovative AI applications and data monetization strategies, all designed to improve margin, profit and loss accounts, and balance sheets.

Moody is based in London and is supported by team members in Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Dubai and New York, including Managing Directors Andy Marsden and Husam Almasri.

"Clients are facing unprecedented challenges - volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity - across every aspect of business strategy and operations, and they demand trusted, uncompromised, technology-enabled solutions," said Michael H. Dolan, President, Financial Advisory, Kroll. "These new practices give leaders the clarity, consistency and confidence to move quickly and make better decisions to stay ahead of change, as well as to protect, restore and maximize business value."

Corkery said: "It's an exciting time to launch Kroll Economics, as the business landscape in 2026 is set to be shaped by fast moving macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that need to be well understood and navigated. I look forward to supporting Kroll's clients across a range of strategic activities from geoeconomic modelling and scenario planning to policy insight and market analysis."

Moody said: "The opportunity to lead the build out of a tech-led, data analytics and AI business, that delivers data-led commercial insight to Kroll's clients, as part of a single practice is unique. As advances in data and technology continue to move at pace, we are looking forward to delivering real insight, value and practical, commercial advice to our clients around the globe."

This launch follows the successful introduction of Kroll's Fund Solutions practice, led by Managing Directors Sam Cole and Mitchell Mansfield which helps private equity and investment funds address end-of-life challenges and governance issues. Fund Solutions provides structural solutions for winding down funds, acts as a replacement general partner or investment manager and offers dispute resolution and secondary market advisory services. The practice is designed to preserve value, restore transparency and maximize returns for investors in complex or distressed situations.

Over the last ten months, Kroll has also launched its Trade and Customs practice, the Kroll StepStone Private Credit Benchmarks, partnered with CrowdStrike for global Managed Detection and Response services and completed the acquisitions of a number of firms: boutique consulting firm Global Project Strategy in Colombia, corporate trust and agency services specialist Madison Pacific in Asia Pacific and corporate insolvency practice Kirby Healy in Ireland. All these new practices join Kroll's expanding roster of global solutions and capabilities which are integrated into a global financial and risk advisory platform, powered by more than 6,500 employees located in every major financial centre around the world.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

