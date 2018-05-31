Kroll Names Dani Dilkin Associate Managing Director in Cyber Security and Investigations Practice, São Paulo

"Dani is a pioneer in our market. He is the first person in Brazil to achieve PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) certification and has extensive experience in implementing complex cyber solutions," said Fernanda Barroso Carneiro, Managing Director and Head of Kroll's São Paulo office. "I am delighted that our clients and colleagues, in Brazil and worldwide, will have the benefit of his deep knowledge, leadership, and maturity in meeting today's intricate and multijurisdictional cyber-related challenges."

"I am confident that with his technological expertise, business acumen, and forward-thinking approach, Dani will be a great asset and strong leader as we continue to grow our Cyber team in Latin America and around the world," said Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Cyber Security Practice Leader for Kroll. "Our growing presence worldwide underscores our commitment to assist clients with cyber threats that increasingly emanate from multiple sources, unhindered by borders and jurisdictions. I look forward to Dani's contributions to our efforts and am very pleased to welcome Dani to our team."

Dilkin joins Kroll from a Big Four accounting firm, where he served as Cyber Risk Practice Director for the firm's Brazilian Cyber Intelligence Centre in São Paulo. Dilkin's extensive responsibilities in this role included day-to-day management and business development as well as conducting numerous client consultations on matters including threat intelligence, security and brand monitoring, crisis response, malware analysis, penetration testing and vulnerability assessment, and cyber resilience strategic planning.

From 2006-2014, Dilkin held roles of increasing responsibility with the São Paulo office of CIPHER, a global managed security service provider, ultimately serving as Director of Consulting Services. Over his tenure with the firm, Dilkin coordinated and implemented numerous information security projects, many with a focus on helping clients achieve and maintain compliance with industry standards such as PCI DSS and ISO 27001/27002 and business continuity planning activities as outlined in ISO 22301. Earlier in his career, Dilkin served in cyber security consulting and analyst positions with firms in the telecommunications and information technology space.

Dilkin attended Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. In addition to his PCI QSA certification, Dilkin is a PCI Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV). As an active member of the Brazilian Association of Internet of Things (ABINC), Dilkin is also on the leading edge of an effort to transform Brazil into a global force in IoT, as the group looks to contribute to technological innovations that translate into pragmatic solutions for a wide range of industry verticals, while also addressing cyber security implications.

