Kroll Real Estate Valuation Solution (REVS) Aggregates, Automates and Accelerates Commercial Property Valuations

Advanced Technologies and World-Leading Valuation Expertise Combine to Deliver the Speed and Transparency Today's Complex Commercial Real Estate Industry Demands

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced the launch of the Kroll Real Estate Valuation Solution (REVS). This newly integrated AI-enabled platform empowers commercial real estate investors, sponsors and owners in the U.S. to rapidly manage the valuation process of their real estate portfolios from end-to-end.

"Kroll valued more than $25 billion in institutional real estate across more than 15,000 commercial properties (all types and classes) in the U.S. last year and understands first-hand how fund structures are evolving," said Ross Prindle, Managing Director and Global Head of Kroll's Real Estate Advisory Group. "Perpetual life funds, net asset value (NAV) vehicles and private wealth structures now demand more frequent, transparent and data-driven valuations, which present challenges to many institutional investors."

"Kroll is the definitive authority at the intersection of valuation, protection and deal advisory," said Michael H. Dolan, President of Financial Advisory at Kroll. "As valuation needs become more complex, varied and frequent, Kroll REVS blends our industry-leading insights, data and advanced technologies to deliver the speed, transparency and audit-readiness the market requires."

The new Kroll REVS platform combines the firm's portfolio insights, benchmarking tools, workflow automation and appraisal management with metrics derived from Kroll's comprehensive universe of market indicators. This enables commercial real estate investors and sponsors to:

Reduce valuation cycle time while maintaining audit-ready documentation and regulatory compliance.

Achieve portfolio-level transparency with standardized assumptions, consistent methodology and clear attribution across assets and periods.

Ensure independence and integrity through objective, conflict-free analysis.

Scale operations without adding operational complexity.

The result is a faster valuation process, clearer decision-making and the audit-ready documentation that institutional investors in commercial real estate require.

Learn more about Kroll REVS here.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

SOURCE Kroll