Kroll's Risk Management, Investigations, and Cyber Security Expertise Rated Best By Corporate Counsel Readers

This marks the second time that Corporate Counsel readers have recognized Kroll as the Best Global Risk & Investigations Consultant. The Corporate Counsel Best of 2018 Reader Choice Report awarded top honors in dozens of distinct categories, with winners and finalists selected from an online survey limited to those working within in-house corporate legal and compliance departments.

"Earning these recognitions from in-house counsel is especially meaningful because these are the professionals who often call on Kroll to assist with many of their organizations' most complex and business-critical risk challenges," said David Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll and its parent, Corporate Risk Holdings. "Individually, each recognition affirms the extraordinary subject matter expertise and dedicated client service our teams are delivering every day to these professionals. But collectively, they demonstrate how Kroll's range and depth of solutions are enabling clients to confidently manage the growing enterprise risks that impact organizations all over the world. We greatly appreciate that Corporate Counsel readers have recognized Kroll's unique ability to synthesize multiple variables of a situation – from perennial human factors to pervasive and growing cyber connections – in order to provide finely nuanced solutions and positive client outcomes."

About Kroll:

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 45 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security, and data and information management services. Headquartered in New York with more than 35 offices in 20 countries, Kroll has a multidisciplinary team of nearly 1,000 employees and serves a global clientele of law firms, financial institutions, corporations, non-profit institutions, government agencies, and individuals. For more information visit www.kroll.com.

