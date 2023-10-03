KromaTiD & Noble Life Sciences Sign a Distribution & OEM Partnership Agreement

LONGMONT, Colo. and SYKESVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD and Noble Life Sciences have entered a distribution and OEM agreement for products and services that enable a complete analysis of novel cell and gene therapies' potential toxicity prior to an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The combination of Noble's dPCR service with KromaTiD's dGH in-Site™, dGH SCREEN™ and G-banding services creates a comprehensive, one-stop genotoxicity and genomic integrity testing solution.

"This is a strategic move for both companies to better address the needs of our customers, especially those requiring a very thorough analysis of a cell or gene therapy's impact on genomic integrity prior to Investigational New Drug (IND) application. By joining forces, we've created a powerful suite of unique products and services that support scientists developing cellular therapeutics or investigating the genetic basis of health and disease," explains Clare Rogers, KromaTiD's Chief Marketing Officer.

Customers can select and combine any or all of the services in the KromaTiD/Noble genotoxicity offering:

dGH in-Site: to directly visualize and characterize the outcomes of genome engineering by any method, including CRISPR, base editing, and transgene insertions using lentiviral integrations, homology directed repair or transposons.

dGH SCREEN: the ultimate single-cell, high resolution genomic mapping tool providing an unbiased assessment of structural variants and their prevalence.

G-banding: a non-genomic staining method for orthogonal confirmation of dGH SCREEN™ results.

dPCR: highly sensitive, quantitative detection of average transgene insertion rates, gene-editing event outcomes and copy number variation.

"With this strategic partnership, Noble Life Sciences and KromaTiD unite to offer comprehensive services to characterize the toxicity and efficacy of cell and gene therapy products. Our combined service offering demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions that propel our valued customers' products into clinical development," said Stephen Horrigan, Ph.D., Noble Life Sciences' Chief Scientific Officer.

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD supports research teams in academia, large pharmaceutical, and therapeutic companies with expert scientific support and unparalleled genomics tools and services. We are your partner for biomarker discovery, genotoxicity analysis of engineered cell products, clone screening, structural genomic assessment and plasmid manufacturing.

About Noble Life Sciences

Noble Life Sciences is a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) owned and operated by scientists with decades of experience in drug, vaccine, and medical device development. The company provides integrated GLP and non-GLP preclinical services designed to accelerate development of vaccines and therapeutics in the areas of cancer and infectious diseases. Noble Life Sciences offers services in pharmacology, disease models, early safety assessments, toxicology, PCR, Flow Cytometry, in vivo imaging, and cell-based assays.

