KromaTiD Announces Closing of A Round Financing

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. announced today that it has successfully completed its A round of financing with Denver-based firm First Capital Ventures. KromaTiD's traction and potential within the gene editing market have enabled the company to close this round at 100% oversubscription.

This funding will enable KromaTiD to advance the development of its directional Genomic Hybridization (dGHTM) platform in order to continue providing gene editing with unique and essential tools for understanding the success and quality of edits at the cellular level. The financing will contribute to dGH platform capability and capacity expansion, including further optimization of critical artificial intelligence-based image analysis capabilities. These improvements will allow KromaTiD to meet the growing demand from the Company's partners for single cell structural genomic analysis to support their therapeutic development programs.

KromaTiD CEO Christopher Tompkins, PhD stated, "We are confident in the unique abilities of our platform to enable gene editing therapies with essential development and quality data, and now we have the financial resources to capitalize on this opportunity. Not only did First Capital share our confidence in our platform and the KromaTiD team, they realize the transformative potential of gene editing and, through this funding, are enabling us to play a role in the gene editing value chain."

Based in Longmont, Colorado, KromaTiD is transforming the fields of gene editing, undiagnosed disease and oncology through discovery and detection of complex genetic changes. By reducing the risk to patients, its products and services are already helping top gene editing companies get their advanced therapies to market. With a focus on enabling CRISPR and other gene editing technologies, KromaTiD has unique solutions to critical problems in gene editing that must be successfully addressed to realize the full potential of editing as a therapeutic approach. Learn more at www.kromatid.com or contact David Sebesta at 303-775-1512 or via email at 219833@email4pr.com.

SOURCE KromaTiD, Inc

Related Links

http://www.kromatid.com

