KromaTiD Announces Launch of dGH SCREEN™ for Unbiased Whole Genome Analysis of Chromosomal Structural Rearrangements

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD is pleased to announce the launch of dGH Screen™, their new service for mapping the human genome in single cells. dGH SCREEN™ is built upon KromaTiD's proprietary directional Genomic Hybridization technology, a platform for measuring genomic structure and structural variation. Using dGH Screen, researchers worldwide can now visualize the structure of the human genome and discover structural variation in a completely de novo fashion at the unprecedented resolution of 5Kb.

Direct, Definitive Genomics

KromaTiD has already partnered with researchers at NIST, UTMB, CSU and the University of Connecticut to use dGH Screen™ for preliminary studies analyzing genomic structural variation in a variety of contexts including rare disease, radiation exposure, and CRISPR Cas-9 genome editing.

"Researchers who rely only on next generation sequencing (NGS) only to discover or detect variation often miss important structural rearrangements to the genome." Says Dr. Christopher Tompkins, KromaTiD's Chief Technology Officer. "dGH Screen provides "the genomic ground truth", a direct, definitive measurement of structural variation that does not employ bioinformatic methods to recalculate structure from pooled, digested DNA – methods that can often lead to false negative and false positive results for structural variation."

Erin Cross, KromaTiD's Director of Whole Genome Development and leading the research efforts for dGH Screen™, stated, "As an inherently whole genome, single cell method, dGH Screen™ doesn't just measure consistent structural variation. We provide our partners with a cell-by-cell profile of the heterogenous variation that arises when you edit cells with CRISPR Cas-9." She continued, "frequently this structural variation cannot be measured by NGS and so can represents a hidden risk of the editing process"

Dr. Susan Bailey a NASA researcher and member of the Colorado Cancer Center is a professor at Colorado State University and a founder of KromaTiD. According to Dr. Bailey, "We founded KromaTiD to bring dGH Screen™ to the world. No other method can measure structural variation with the accuracy and resolution of dGH Screen™ and no other method can provide the data I need for my work with NASA."

dGH Screen™ is available now from KromaTiD for researcher's developing therapies based on CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene editing systems; screening patients for the root causes of rare diseases or hematological cancers, and for qualifying the products of cellular engineering.

For further information and to learn more, please see us at www.kromatid.com

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of genome engineering through the discovery and characterization of genomic structural changes that help leading gene editing and pharmaceutical companies advance therapies to market. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services and preclinical research support in the Company's research and GLP laboratory operations. KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ and directional Genomic Hybridization platforms (dGHTM) have applications throughout genomics, providing direct, definitive data on structural variations that no other technologies can provide. We provide the essential genomic structural context to sequence.

