KromaTiD Announces the Addition of James Chomas to the Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD is pleased to announce that Colorado biomedical entrepreneur James Chomas has joined the company's Board of Directors. Jim has a track record of developing innovative healthcare solutions and driving adoption by customers and strategic partners. KromaTiD's sales and operations are rapidly accelerating and Jim's deep experience in healthcare product definition, commercialization, and organizational growth bring vital expertise to KromaTiD's Board.

KromaTiD's directional Genomic Hybridization™ or dGH™ today provides the genomic structural context necessary to understand the potential risks of therapeutic gene editing; critical measurements that can only be made with a single cell, genome-wide analysis such as dGH™. Christopher Tompkins, KromaTiD's CEO and CTO says, "We are excited to have Jim join our board as we move to accelerate commercialization of our IND-enabling genomic structural services to supplying gene therapy innovators world-wide".

"KromaTiD has developed an important and innovative advancement in understanding the integrity of the genome, which has broad applications in supporting CRISPR therapy development, uncovering genetic causes of undiagnosed diseases, and cancer diagnostics. I'm honored to join the board and to partner with the KromaTiD team to drive commercial success in this exciting period of gene editing advancement."

For further information and to learn more, please see us at www.kromatid.com or contact David Sebesta at 303-775-1512 or via email at [email protected].

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of genome engineering through the discovery and characterization of genomic structural changes that help leading gene editing and pharmaceutical companies advance therapies to market. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services and preclinical research support in the Company's research and GLP laboratory operations. KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ and directional Genomic Hybridization platforms (dGHTM) have applications throughout genomics, providing direct, definitive data on structural variations that no other technologies can provide.

SOURCE KromaTiD, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kromatid.com

