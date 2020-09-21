KromaTiD Announces the Appointment of Vic Myer, PhD to its Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. today announced the appointment of Vic Myer to its Board of Directors. Dr. Myer joins KromaTiD's Board with extensive experience in technology, R&D and pharmaceutical company executive leadership, including 5 years of experience as Chief Technology Officer of Editas Medicine, a leading developer of gene editing-based therapies. He is currently Entrepreneur in Residence at Atlas Venture where he is both working on new company creation as well as working with existing Atlas portfolio companies.

"We are pleased and excited to have Dr. Myer join our Board of Directors," said KromaTiD Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Tompkins, "He assistance in 2019 and 2020 was instrumental in launching our edit site analysis services to the therapeutic gene editing markets. As a board member, we are looking forward to his insights as we grow the company in 2021 through the launch of our single cell, whole genome analysis suite, dGH Screen™"

Prior to Editas, Dr. Myer served over 10 years in various leadership roles within the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR) in Cambridge, MA, including as executive director and site head for their Development and Molecular Pathways department.

"KromaTiD's dGHTM platform provides comprehensive measurements of structural rearrangements that occur during editing," said Mr. Myer, "This is essential data for understanding the outcomes of editing and risk to patients, and I am delighted to serve on the Board and help the company grow."

Based in Longmont Colorado, KromaTiD develops and markets a full suite of dGH™ and Pinpoint FISH™ structural solutions, including custom products, to the engineered cells, undiagnosed diseases and oncology markets.

