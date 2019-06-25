KromaTiD Appoints Christopher Tompkins, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. announced today the appointment of Christopher Tompkins, Ph.D. to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Tompkins, who joined the company in 2010, has most recently served as President, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer. He has twenty-five years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience focused in the areas of process development, operations and the commercialization of new technologies.

With the appointment of Dr. Tompkins to CEO, KromaTiD is taking a key step in the process of strategic alignment with the therapeutic gene editing market. KromaTiD, under Dr. Tompkins leadership as President, GM and CTO, has positioned itself for explosive growth over the next several years. "Through recent milestones including several new strategic customer relationships, an SBIR Phase 2 grant award and successful fundraising, KromaTiD has successfully validated the market potential of our dGH platform, especially as it applies to structural genomic measurements critical to the gene editing field," says Dr. Tompkins. "I am pleased and privileged as the CEO to have the opportunity to lead the KromaTiD team as our company embarks on this period of high growth. This will include management, core and advisory team additions to further ensure the successful execution of our mission."

KromaTiD's mission is to transform the fields of gene editing, undiagnosed disease and oncology through discovery and measurement of structural genomic changes. Based in Longmont, Colorado, KromaTiD utilizes dGHTM and Pinpoint FISHTM to provide custom research solutions. For more information about KromaTiD, please call David Sebesta at 303-775-1512, or email 217004@email4pr.com.

SOURCE KromaTiD, Inc.