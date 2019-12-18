KromaTiD, Inc. Announces the Appointment of David Brunel to its Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. today announced the appointment of David Brunel to its Board of Directors. Mr. Brunel joins KromaTiD's Board with 19 years of experience in molecular diagnostics and over 20 years of experience in enterprise software. Mr. Brunel currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director at Biodesix, a company that develops and commercializes non-invasive blood-based molecular diagnostic tests for oncology. Effective January 1st, 2020, Mr. Brunel will transition from CEO to Chairman of Biodesix.

Direct, Definitive Genomics

"We are pleased and excited for David to join our Board of Directors," said KromaTiD Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Tompkins, "His track record of leading biotech companies through successful product development, market launches and enterprise value creation will be essential as we expand our gene editing services and launch into new markets including undiagnosed disease screening."

Prior to joining Biodesix, Mr. Brunel was a founder and CEO of Unidata, Inc. when it merged with Vmark Software to create Ardent Software, Inc., where he was President and COO. Mr. Brunel was also a co-founder and President of SomaLogic, a company focused on large scale proteomics creating current state and future predictive state tests for health, wellness and disease.

"I am delighted to have joined KromaTiD's Board of Directors" said Mr. Brunel, "Their dGHTM platform provides unique structural genomic data that is essential for understanding the consequences of gene editing and has the potential to shed new light on undiagnosed genetic diseases."

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD, the structural genomic company, is transforming the fields of gene editing, undiagnosed disease and oncology through discovery and characterization of structural genetic changes. KromaTiD offers genome wide structural genomic product, custom assay development services, preclinical research and clinical trial support. KromaTiD's proprietary directional genomic hybridization platform (dGH(tm)) has applications throughout genomics and provides direct, definitive data on structural variations and resulting risks to patients that no other technology can provide. Today, KromaTiD's products and services are helping leading gene editing companies advance therapies to market. Learn more at www.kromatid.com or contact David Sebesta at 303-775-1512 or via email at 231302@email4pr.com.

SOURCE KromaTiD, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kromatid.com

